Who's the Detroit Lions Dream Free Agent?

John Maakaron

On the latest edition of the LionsMaven Podcast, Logan Lamorandier and John Maakaron explore how the Coronavirus has impacted sports and whether or not the NFL should delay free agency?

Also discussed:

  • How did Logan experience all the news Thursday that sporting events were being cancelled left and right
  • Logan reviews his latest 7-round Detroit Lions mock draft
  • Which draft prospects fit what the Lions are looking for?
  • Who is the Detroit Lions perfect free agent signing?
  • One thing that Logan is excited for in 2020 for the Detroit Lions

