Podcast: Why Trey Flowers Must Step Up in 2020

John Maakaron

On the latest edition of the LionsMaven Podcast, John Maakaron & Logan Lamorandier discuss the NFL amid the Covid-19 pandemic and what it would be like without the NFL in 2020. 

It has been reported the NFL will continue with the draft despite concerns from certain teams and general managers.

Should the draft proceed forward and are there hidden challenges that could prevent the draft from occurring?

There are a handful of veterans on the Detroit Lions roster who did not perform up to their capabilities last season, resulting in only three victories.

Logan describes why defensive end Trey Flowers must step up this season to help the ailing defensive line. 

With the XFL shutting down Friday, is there any scenario the start of the NFL season is delayed?

Also discussed:

  • How has Logan dealt with the Covid-19 shutdowns?
  • Should the Lions trade down from the No. 3 pick?
  • Logan reviews what positions have been typically selected by other NFL teams holding the third-pick.
  • Is defensive end the right pick for the Lions in the first round?

Don't miss any future episodes of the podcast. Make sure to subscribe to the LionsMaven Podcast, which is available everywhere your favorite podcast shows are housed. 

