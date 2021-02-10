Which Lions Signing Was Best of 2020?

Latest SI All Lions poll focuses on which Detroit signing was the best of last offseason.

Former Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn made a myriad of moves last offseason in a failed attempt to make the Lions into a playoff contending squad.

He acquired numerous players in free agency, including veteran defensive back Desmond Trufant, veteran backup quarterback Chase Daniel, veteran linebackers Jamie Collins and Reggie Ragland, career backup offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai and special teams ace Jayron Kearse.

Quinn's signings largely backfired, contributing to a third straight losing campaign for Detroit (a 5-11 finish) and Quinn and ex-Lions head coach Matt Patricia losing their jobs before season's end.

Not everyone was a bust from Detroit's 2020 free-agent class, however.

Most notably, Collins and Ragland became the team's most reliable linebackers.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones makes a catch in front of Ragland. Dale Zanine, USA TODAY Sports

Collins, a New England Patriots transplant, finished with a team-high 101 total tackles, and tied with defensive end Romeo Okwara for a team-leading three forced fumbles in 14 games.

Meanwhile, Ragland, in primarily a part-time role (six starts in 16 games), amassed 52 combined tackles, four tackles for loss, three QB hits and a forced fumble.

Which free-agent signing do you think was the best from a season ago?

Make your opinion known by voting here .

More from SI All Lions:

Lions Take Wide Receiver in Latest McShay Mock Draft

Kurt Warner Shares Concerns about Jared Goff

Detroit Lions Mock Draft 1.0

Should Ndamukong Suh Return to Detroit Lions

Carolina Panthers' Offer for Stafford Revealed

Is Penei Sewell an Option for Lions at No. 7 Overall?

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.