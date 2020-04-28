Do the Lions Still Need to Upgrade Backup QB Position?

The Lions made nine draft selections in the 2020 NFL draft, but did not select a quarterback over the three days.

Could the organizations decision come back to haunt the team?

Franchise passer Matthew Stafford has three years remaining on his contract, and by not drafting the quarterback of the future, Detroit is willing to move forward to the 2020 season despite Stafford's back injuries each of the past two seasons.

In the offseason, the Lions signed Chase Daniel to a three-year, $13.05 million deal.

Daniel is a 10-year veteran who has suited up for the Bears, Saints, Eagles and Chiefs.

If the Lions were to turn to the ex-Bears signal caller, the offense would be leaning on a quarterback who has only thrown 218 career passes.

Detroit appears to be content with David Blough being the developmental quarterback.

Blough, who started the final five games of the 2019 season as a rookie, was acquired last August via the Lions and Browns swapping 2022 seventh-round picks.

Should Stafford miss any significant playing time due to injury, many would be hard-pressed to remain optimistic Detroit could carry on and win games.

In 2019, Detroit went 0-8 following Stafford's back injury.

Detroit could still look to another veteran free-agent that gets cut during training camp, but one can't help but wonder why Detroit at least didn't consider drafting a young quarterback in the later rounds of the draft?

Vote below and comment below letting us know are you concerned about the Lions backup quarterback position.

