Are You in Favor of Lions Hiring Dan Campbell as Head Coach?

Voice your opinion on whether the Lions are making the right decision by hiring Dan Campbell to be their next head coach

The Lions are on the verge of hiring New Orleans Saints tight ends coach/assistant head man Dan Campbell to be their next head coach.

With the Saints now eliminated from the playoffs, after losing Sunday to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the hire could become official as soon as today.

Campbell comes to the Motor City after spending five seasons on Sean Payton's staff in New Orleans.

The 44-year-old will be responsible for replacing Matt Patricia, who went a disappointing 13-29-1 in three years at the helm.

He's expected to be the polar opposite of Patricia, who lost control of the locker room early on in his tenure and never regained it.

Campbell's best attributes, in fact, are his ability to command the respect of his players and to be able to relate to them.

The former tight end suited up for 10 seasons himself in the NFL, including his final three years in Detroit.

He will now be tasked with rebuilding the "culture" that was fractured during the Patricia era -- a large reason why he's been tabbed to succeed the failed former Lions head man.

On the flip side, Campbell is not known as either an offensive or defensive mastermind.

He's never served as a play-caller during his time as an NFL assistant -- a career which started as an intern with the Miami Dolphins in 2010.

So, he's not being hired because he's thought to be an X's and O's genius.

If Detroit was looking for that, it'd be naming Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy or Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith as its next head coach.

Heck, if that was the case, the organization would've interviewed Buffalo Bills offensive play-caller Brian Daboll for the job.

But, it's clearly not what Sheila Ford Hamp & Co. prioritized during this hiring cycle.

Instead, they targeted an individual who has some prior head coaching experience -- Campbell was 5-7 as the Dolphins' interim head man in 2015 -- and is a strong leader that can win over the locker room and maintain control of it over time.

Is this the direction that the franchise should've gone in with this ultra important decision, though?

Voice your opinion, and vote here .

More from SI All Lions:

3 Defensive Coordinator Dan Campbell Could Bring to Detroit

Orlovsky: Campbell Would Put Together 'Great' Staff

Podcast: Are Lions Settling on Dan Campbell?

Rumor: 'Uncertainty' with Stafford Impacted Coaching Search

Lions Should Pursue WR Allen Robinson in Free Agency

Dan Campbell is Favorite to Land Lions Head Coach Job

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.