Poll: Are You a Fan of the Lions Playing NFL Games Overseas?

John Maakaron

The coronavirus pandemic forced the National Football League to postpone its scheduled International Series this upcoming season.

Prior to the announced cancellation, it was rumored the Lions could have played abroad against the Atlanta Falcons or Jacksonville Jaguars.

In 2020, the NFL had originally scheduled four games in London and an additional game to be played in Mexico City.

In a recent letter sent to season ticket holders, the Jaguars confirmed Detroit was set to match up against Jacksonville in London this season.

Detroit hasn’t played overseas since 2015 when Alex Smith led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 45-10 victory in London.

The season prior, Detroit left London victorious after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 22-21 following a Matt Prater 48-yard field goal to seal the victory.

Overseas contests can be taxing for a football team due to the length of travel, adjusting to the time difference, and being acclimated to a whole different culture and way of living.

For football fans, it can mean one less home game to cheer on the home team to victory. 

For the NFL, expanding the scope and reach of the league can only mean more fans and more revenue generated.

There have been rumblings of actually expanding the league to include a franchise outside of North America.

What do you think? 

Are you a fan of the NFL continuing the International Series or should the league consider abandoning this concept altogether?

Vote Here

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Andria m
Andria m

Not really a fan of NFL games in London. Hope they scrap it

