Poll: Were the Detroit Lions Fair to Calvin Johnson?
Ahead of the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony, the Detroit Lions have reportedly made a monetary offer to former wide receiver Calvin Johnson in an attempt to repair their fractured relationship.
"I mean, it wasn’t what I paid back, put it like that. So, they’re not serious," Johnson said via the Free Press. "That’s all."
The three-year agreement would have paid Johnson $500,000 per year, along with a one-time payment of $100K to Johnson's charity.
In return, the future Hall of Famer would have made appearances at Lions functions, at Ford Field during games, at training camp and at sponsored events.
Ahead of his enshrinement, Johnson has been vocal, when asked about his relationship with the organization that he spent his entire career playing for.
During his eight-minute speech, Johnson expressed a desire to thank those who helped influence him.
But, he did not give any clear indication that he would even acknowledge the organization he played for over the course of nine NFL seasons.
The class of 2021 will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday, Aug. 8, at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
Was the Lions' offer fair, in their efforts to mend fences with Johnson?
Vote here.
