Whose Defense Performed Worse: Matt Patricia's or Don Brown's?

Matt Patricia was touted as a "defensive guru" when he was hired to take over for Jim Caldwell as head coach of the Detroit Lions.

From 2018 until he was dismissed back in November, Patricia's record with the Lions was a disappointing 13-29-1.

Patricia's defense never gained a foothold in Detroit, and his bend-but-don't-break philosophy was ineffective from the moment he stepped foot in Motown.

"It was a hard decision, because they are both terrific people and worked very hard and tirelessly for this organization," Lions principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp said after Patricia's dismissal. "It just clearly wasn't working. It wasn't what we had hoped for when we hired them, and so I don't know if there was an exact moment."

© Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, it was announced that Michigan Wolverines defensive coordinator Don Brown was relieved of his duties.

Brown, 65, whose defense in 2020 was a sore spot due to the opposition easily picking it apart, became expendable, following a subpar season for the Wolverines.

According to Brandon Brown of SI Wolverine Digest, "It became very clear that other staffs figured Brown out. Throw in just how bad U-M's defense looked against Ohio State over the last three years, and it's been enough for a while."

Whose defense performed worse in 2020: Matt Patricia's or Don Brown's?

Vote and comment below.

Vote Here

More from SI All Lions:

T.J. Hockenson Admits Severity of Ankle Injury Last Season

Lions Land WR Ja'Marr Chase in Latest CBS Sports Mock Draft

Odds of Jerry Reese Landing Detroit Lions General Manager Job

Cory Undlin on Derrick Henry Stiff-Arm: Alex Myres 'Deserved' It

Jim Caldwell Lands Interview with Houston Texans

Lions Fire Special Teams Coordinator Brayden Coombs

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.