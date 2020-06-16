Poll: Would Matthew Stafford Make a Good NFL Broadcaster?

Matthew Stafford will likely have a lot of job options awaiting him when his NFL career ends.

It's conceivable that he ends up working in the Lions' front office or ends up as a quarterbacks coach, whether it be at his alma mater Georgia or with an NFL franchise, such as the Lions.

But, could a career in broadcasting also be in his future after his playing days end?

The Big Lead's Liam McKeone and Brian Giuffra recently ranked all 32 NFL franchises' starting QBs based on their broadcasting potential, and ranked Stafford No. 15.

Here's what The Big Lead had to say about Stafford, the potential broadcaster:

"Put Stafford on the SEC Network and watch the fans go crazy. He's got the good ol' boy demeanor down to a science and could really get SEC fans riled up by talking about how great Georgia is and how overrated Nick Saban is. Or maybe he focuses on the bottom feeders and rips Skip Bayless and Vanderbilt. Either way, he's a great niche broadcast guy if he wants to be."

From my vantage point, Stafford doesn't have the energy or big-time personality that broadcast networks desire.

What he will always have going for him, however, is his more than decade-long stint as an NFL starting passer, and that goes a long way in broadcasting circles.

Just take a look at all the former QBs that serve as color commentators today.

Most notably, you have former Cowboys passers Tony Romo as the lead game analyst on CBS and Troy Aikman as the lead game analyst for FOX.

Not that I see Stafford sliding in to replace one of those two one day. But, being a quarterback gives him a leg up on the competition and it'll allow him to easily enter the broadcasting ranks one day, if he chooses to.

As for who The Big Lead believes has the most potential to be a high-level broadcaster one day, it's New Orleans Saints' Super Bowl-winning passer Drew Brees (who already has a contract with NBC after his career ends).

Rounding out the top five are the Indianapolis Colts' Philip Rivers, the Miami Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Gardner Minshew and the Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson.

Stafford has been the definition of a good quarterback through his first 11 years in the league. Would he be the same as a broadcaster?

