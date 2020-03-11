AllLions
Should Lions Seriously Consider Drafting QB Jalen Hurts?

John Maakaron

On Wednesday, Oklahoma held its pro day to provide NFL teams the opportunity to scout Sooner draft prospects. 

The Detroit Lions and general manager Bob Quinn were in attendance in to evaluate several potential NFL prospects. 

Quarterback Jalen Hurts has been moving up draft boards at a rapid pace since the combine.

Should the Detroit Lions seriously consider Hurts on Day two of the NFL draft? 

Lions team reporter Tim Twentyman recently indicated he would not be opposed to Detroit drafting Hurts. 

"I would not be opposed to this at all. I like Jalen Hurts, especially after watching him throw at the Combine," Twentyman wrote. 

"I thought he really helped himself in Indy. Great teammates, productive player, good leader, versatile quarterback. Fits some of the things Darrell Bevell likes to do on offense. I'd have zero issue with that."

NFL Draft analyst Bucky Brooks expressed, "He (Hurts) is a relentless competitor. He has all the right stuff that you look for in the position, beyond playing -- intangibles, leadership ability, resiliency. 

Brooks added, "This is a guy that led two blue blood programs. Alabama and Oklahoma respectfully -- and got them to go to the winner's circle. He has steadily improved throughout his career as a passer. When I look at him, I see another version of Dak Prescott. Meaning, he is Dak Prescott 2.0."

The 6-foot-1, 222-pound Hurts had a productive career in both the Southeastern Conference and Big 12. 

It is no small feat to lead both Alabama and Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff. 

Do you think the Lions should consider selecting Hurts on Day two of the NFL draft? 

Vote and comment below.

