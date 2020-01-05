Will the Lions Have an All-Pro in 2020?

For the second consecutive season, no Detroit Lion was named to the first nor second team of the Associated Press' All-Pro team.

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay received one vote and returner Jamal Agnew received two votes. Those were the only players on the Lions roster to receive votes.

The last first-team All-Pros were Darius Slay and Jamal Agnew back in 2017.

The AP 2019 NFL All-Pro team was selected by a national panel of 50 media members.

It is no surprise that Lions players struggle to be recognized by the league or fans. Not many Lions qualify for the Pro Bowl via fan voting.

This season, no Detroit Lion finished in the top of the 2019 Pro Bowl fan voting at any position.

It will be up to General Manager Bob Quinn to upgrade the talent on the roster via free agency and the upcoming draft.

Do you think the Lions will have a player named to the All-Pro team in 2020?

