Roundtable: Which Lions Player Can Become Camp Darling?
1. Which rookie do you think will shine at training camp?
Christian Booher: I think Terrion Arnold will take training camp by storm. He has the confidence to succeed at the cornerback position, which is tough for rookies to do given the intricacies of the position and tough nature of lining up against top opposing wideouts.
Despite these difficulties potentially facing him, I believe that Arnold has the necessary mental makeup to be successful at the NFL level right away. He can be an impact player right away, and I'm expecting big things from him in 2024.
John Maakaron: Mekhi Wingo has an opportunity to aid the Lions' defense and fairly quickly. Detroit's defensive line is seeking to find players to consistently bring pressure and win battles. After getting acclimated, Detroit's sixth-round pick has the potential to earn playing time, especially in clear pass-rush situations.
2. Will the NFL fine the Lions for not reporting St. Brown injury correctly?
Booher: I don't think the Lions will face discipline from the NFL for not reporting Amon-Ra St. Brown's injury. He played in the game against the Packers and there were no visible restrictions on him. He caught five passes and scored a touchdown in the Packers game.
From the sounds of it, he planned on playing in the game all along. The show indicated that he didn't learn the severity of the injury until late in the week of practice, and he had no plans of not playing. The injury was properly reported the following week, when he did not play.
John Maakaron: Even if the NFL does fine the Lions and Campbell, it does not appear that the amount will be substantial. But, the Lions are starting to demonstrate they are willing to push some boundaries and are walking a fine line with some of these league rules. Recall, they were recently docked an offenseason practice for violating offseason player work rules.
3. Who has chance to be Lions training camp darling?
Booher: When it comes to training camp darlings, it's always smart to keep an eye on the undrafted free agent crop. The Lions have several intriguing options to choose from in 2024.
One characteristic that can set players apart is special teams, so finding an option that is reliable on coverage and return units can be a deciding factor in filling out the bottom end of the roster. I think top candidates include Nate Lynn and Chelen Garnes.
Maakaron: I think the hype behind kicker Jake Bates is real. A few reports of deep, booming kicks could send the fanbase into a frenzy. The former Michigan Panthers kicker has a legitimate opportunity to make the team and supporters will be monitoring his progress daily all throughout camp.
4. How should Lions fill open roster spot?
Booher: Depth will be key for the Lions as they try to chase a Super Bowl championship. As a result, I think they should use the final open roster spot on a veteran player who could contribute in a pinch.
While said veteran addition may not wind up making the team, it's important to bring more competition in at any opportunity. A veteran, particularly on either the defensive interior or potentially at wide receiver, could bring clarity to ongoing camp position battles.
Maakaron: I think an area of concern is depth along the offensive line. If there is a veteran linemen who gets cut early in camp or a free agent that catches the attention of the personnel department, it would be wise to add them to the roster.
Veteran David Bakhtiari is reportedly recovering well from a left knee injury and could be a depth piece for a contending team.
5. What are you expecting from Josh Paschal this season?
Booher: Paschal has shown steady improvement when healthy over his first two NFL seasons. He's better as a run defender than as a pass-rusher at this present juncture in his career, so showing some growth in the latter area will be important.
If Paschal can log five or more sacks, that would be a big win for Detroit's pass-rush. To me, a successful season for Paschal involves remaining healthy and being a steady piece in the run game.
Maakaron: Paschal has a real opportunity to have a break out campaign this season. The 24-year-old should benefit significantly from the addition of new defensive line coach Terrell Williams. When healthy, the talented lineman can be another pass-rusher who helps make like difficult for opposing quarterbacks. Remaining healthy is key, as the defense has dealt with question marks regarding who will consistently execute playing with Aidan Hutchinson along the defensive line.