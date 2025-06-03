32 Teams in 32 Days: Kellen Moore Now in Charge of Rebuilding the Saints
After two years of Dennis Allen and Derek Carr leading the organization, the New Orleans Saints are turning the page.
Allen was replaced by Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who gets his first head-coaching job at any level. Then there’s the quarterback conversation centered around rookie second-round pick Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener. The trio comes into 2025 with a combined seven starts, five touchdown passes, six interceptions and zero wins at the NFL level.
No team has less experience at the two most important spots. Therefore, the Saints should have low expectations and plenty of room to grow, with the upside primarily based on unknown potential.
What’s at stake this season: Laying a foundation
With Moore taking over and the underwhelming three-headed quarterback competition likely to dominate the conversation this summer (more on that below), the Saints aren’t on the national radar.
Still, New Orleans desperately needs to find a direction after languishing over the past four years after Drew Brees’s retirement. The Saints missed the playoffs each time in those campaigns while notching a 30–38 record. Now, with Moore on the sidelines and a roster begging to be churned, the rebuild is on.
The Saints will likely be out of the playoff race by Halloween, but if Shough can develop and the offense looks capable under Moore’s guidance, there will be reason for optimism.
Of course, the other avenue is for New Orleans to bottom out after Carr’s departure and the Saints to use the year for a full-blown reset that leads to having the No. 1 pick in 2026. That would be far from the worst-case scenario.
Biggest question going into training camp: Who is the quarterback?
This is going to be the talk of camp in Louisiana. The Saints have three youngsters all vying for the starting job in Shough, Rattler and Haener, none of whom are a first-round choice.
While Shough has the upper hand considering he came in during Moore’s new tenure, Rattler or even Haener could win the job if they play significantly better across practices and the preseason. Whoever starts has a big task ahead amid a protracted rebuild. If it’s Slough, he brings seven years of collegiate experience.
Sources are saying: Why three schools?
“He’s been to (three) different schools. As a GM, you ask yourself why? Why do you keep leaving places? If someone gives you a job and responsibility, you take it on and finish it. I like him as a player, though. He reminds me a lot of Matt Hasselbeck.” —NFL personnel evaluator on Shough
Breakout player candidate/X-factor: Chris Olave, WR
The question with Olave isn’t talent but health. A 2022 first-round pick, Olave has already notched 1,000-yard seasons despite underwhelming quarterback play and four documented concussions across three years. He returns after seeing the team pick up his option this offseason, giving him two years left on his deal.
If Olave can stay on the field, he becomes instant offense for a Saints team in dire need of it. However, should Olave sustain another concussion or miss ample time for another malady, New Orleans could look to move on before the 2026 season.
Head coach-quarterback tandem ranking:
Moore was the last coach hired in the offseason cycle, coming over from the Super Bowl-champion Eagles. He’s going to have significant growing pains, especially after the surprise retirement of Carr.
Fantasy pick: Alvin Kamara
Kamara will be a big part of Moore’s offense, but he’s entering his age-30 season and could see some regression from last year’s RB9 finish. In games started by Carr in 2024, Kamara averaged more than 20 points per game. Without him, he was closer to 14. Draft him as an RB2, not a top-10 back. —Michael Fabiano
Best bet: Tyler Shough, Offensive Rookie of the Year (+1200)
With Derek Carr now retired, Shough is in line to be the Saints’ starting quarterback. A rookie quarterback is always going to be in the mix to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, especially considering Cam Ward is the only other clear rookie QB starter. If Shough can successfully find a way to lean on Kamara and Olave, this is going to look like a great bet at 12–1.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.