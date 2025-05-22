Ranking Five Candidates for 2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year
Historically speaking, the only players who have a chance of winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award are quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers.
Of the 58 awards given out by the Associated Press over the years, those are the only three positions to take home the hardware. In recent years, quarterbacks have been en vogue, with C.J. Stroud and Jayden Daniels winning it with the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders, respectively.
However, with few rookie quarterbacks in line to be starters right away, perhaps 2025 breaks the mold. Let’s look at five candidates who could win the award, including two quarterbacks, two running backs and a tight end hoping to make history.
5. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Cleveland Browns
It’s fair to wonder how Sanders, a fifth-round pick and the second quarterback taken in the draft by the Browns, is on the list. However, he’s a signal-caller on a team without an obvious starter and someone some in the league thought was worth a top-50 pick.
Sanders was terrific at Colorado, finishing eighth in Heisman Trophy voting after leading the Big 12 with 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdown passes while pacing the nation with a 74.0% completion rate. If Sanders wins the open competition in Cleveland, he’ll have all eyes on him in September.
4. Tyler Warren, TE, Indianapolis Colts
The NFL has awarded the Offensive Rookie of the Year since 1967. Despite being a first-team All-Pro with the Las Vegas Raiders, no tight end has won the honor, including Brock Bowers from a year ago.
Still, Warren deserves to be on the short list. Selected with the 14th pick, he could be the focal point of the passing attack for Daniel Jones or Anthony Richardson, who will likely be targeting Warren plenty.
Although Jonathan Taylor will see ample carries, and receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce will get their opportunities, Warren has a chance to be special immediately after posting 104 catches for 1,233 yards with Penn State last fall.
3. Omarion Hampton, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
Hampton is going to have a real chance at immediate stardom. The Chargers used their first-round choice on the former North Carolina Tar Heels star, who led the ACC in rushing yardage each of the past two years while totaling 30 touchdowns on the ground.
Hampton is going to a team committed to the run with offensive coordinator Greg Roman and coach Jim Harbaugh. In 2024, the Bolts ranked 11th in rushing attempts. Factor in the lack of explosive receiving talent beyond second-year man Ladd McConkey and rookie Tre Harris, and the Chargers could see Justin Herbert turning to hand off to Hampton plenty.
2. Cam Ward, QB, Tennessee Titans
Since 2010, eight quarterbacks have been named OROY. If any are going to earn the honor this year, the No. 1 pick is certainly the best bet.
Ward comes to the Titans by way of Miami, where he went from a virtual unknown to most casual fans to a household name. With Tennessee, Ward will play behind a line that has seen heavy investments, including first-round picks (JC Latham and Peter Skoronski) and big-money contracts (Dan Moore and Lloyd Cushenberry) while throwing to Calvin Ridley and handing off to Tony Pollard.
Ward also has an offensive-minded coach in Brian Callahan.
1. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
How could Jeanty not be the choice? After being taken with the sixth pick, Jeanty enters the NFL with massive expectations.
At Boise State, Jeanty came within 27 rushing yards of tying Barry Sanders’s all-time single-season rushing record for FBS football, totaling 2,601 yards with a conference-best 29 rushing touchdowns.
In Las Vegas, Jeanty will be the featured back and the star of the offense along with Bowers, as veteran quarterback Geno Smith settles in. With new coach Pete Carroll at the helm, Jeanty will get plenty of carries in Carroll’s run-heavy approach.