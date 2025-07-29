Bo Melton Won't Back Down, as Cornerback Competition Heats Up
Remember when the Green Bay Packers won the Super Bowl in February of 2011?
Of course you do. It’s the last time the franchise brought home the sport’s ultimate prize. They were led by Aaron Rodgers, his cast of receivers, and a playmaking defense spearheaded by Charles Woodson.
While the big time players got a majority of the fanfare, and deservedly so, the Packers may not even make it to the big game without an undrafted free agent who switched positions.
Sam Shields was a rookie cornerback who played receiver at the University of Miami before switching to defense in the pros.
Shields’ presence allowed defensive coordinator Dom Capers to unleash Charles Woodson in more of a hybrid role.
Shields, not content to just play innocent bystander, was one of the primary heroes of the team’s 21-14 triumph over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Shields picked off two passes, including one in the waning moments of the game that clinched the Packers’ trip to the Super Bowl.
Maybe Bo Melton could follow that same path for the 2025 season?
Melton’s presence at cornerback made waves this offseason, because the first time it was seen came on the same day the Packers released former All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander after an offseason of trying to trade him.
As everyone knows now, this was not just an experiment, but something Melton is going to do full time.
The Packers want to give Melton a chance to make the roster thanks to his presence on special teams. With the receiver room loaded with talent, experience, and high draft choices, that would have been a tough position to do that.
This is not something the Packers are doing blind. They felt it was a position that fit his skillset dating all the way back to when he was coming out of college.
“Yeah, when he was coming out of college, you know, all his testing numbers kind of screamed corner, his short shuttle, his three cone, his explosive numbers, his speed.” Gutekunst said.
“Again, they screamed receiver, too, but again, right when we brought him in, it was something that we discussed as a personnel group, but then again, he took off as a receiver and certainly we needed him in some of those occasions. But I think, you know, again, it's very, very early, but after these first five, six days, I think the decision by Matt to kind of keep him at corner and let him grow there and see how that worked was wise because he’s done some really good things for us.”
Melton was asked about making the switch during the summer, which usually is a death sentence for a player on the roster bubble.
Instead of pouting, Melton did what he’s done his entire career. He went to work
“Yeah, I don't take none of this as disrespect. I don't take none of it as me backing down.” Melton said.
“My story is different from so many others. I came in, seventh round pick, really didn’t have nothing. Came up and have been trying to make something out of it and that’s how I got to the spot I am now. And that’s why I don’t take nothing as disrespect or having this as my last chance. I never thought of it like that. It’s just something they thought I could do, and right now I think I’m doing a pretty good dang job of it. I still have a lot of stuff to work on, obviously. But it’s fun.”
Melton’s value to the team during his time in Green Bay has mostly been as a core special teamer. He has had some nice moments, including a 100-yard game against the Minnesota Vikings in December of 2023, but that had yet to translate to a bigger role in the offense.
Moving positions was just as much about giving him a chance to make the roster for special teams as anything else.
Melton, however, was clear that was not part of the calculus in his brain. Competition is part of life in the NFL.
The front office is always trying to find someone younger, faster, more explosive.
Melton knows that, but he’s thrived under competition, including making the roster out of a heated training camp battle in 2024.
“That’s how I look at it. That’s the feeling I have about it. I’m not changing positions because [I’m afraid] of competition. I’ve never been that type of person.” Melton said.
“Like I said earlier, Reed came in, Wicks came in, Grant DuBose came in, when I was a receiver. And I thrived at the end of the year. It’s just like, if the team and the culture sees value in you, I just want to go with it. Some people might’ve been like, ‘No, no.’ But I feel like, they see value in there, I’m going to attack it. They know the person I am, they know I know them very well, I just want to go out there and attack anything they give me, and they know I’m going to do that. So I just want to add value to the team, no matter where it is.”
Melton has made plays in practice. Not that any player is going to be graded on a curve this time of year, but considering Melton has been playing against receivers who have been receivers their whole lives, he’s held up well in his new position.
The biggest challenge is going to be when he faces other teams for the first time. Melton has a unique advantage of knowing Green Bay’s offense.
How much does that help him on the field? Only time will tell. Early returns, however, are encouraging and his Head Coach is taking notice.
"Yeah, I think so. I just think that it speaks to the level of competitor that he is. He’s not a guy that’s going to shy away from tough challenges, so that’s why we decided to do what we did." Matt LaFleur said before Tuesday's practice.
"Certainly, it doesn’t eliminate him from the offensive side of the ball. We just thought the best way to give him a real chance is immerse him in the defensive stuff and then let’s just see how he handles it and how he’s done. He’s done a great job, so we’ll have some interesting conversations moving forward.”
Preseason football is always chalked up as meaningless fodder, but to players like Melton, it means everything.
His first two games, he’ll likely get a chance to face some quarterbacks who have started a lot of games in the NFL.
The first two preseason games are against the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts.
The Jets have Justin Fields as their starter, and started in Chicago, and was a fill-in for Russell Wilson last year in Pittsburgh.
If Fields does not play much, Tyrod Taylor is their backup, and he has plenty of experience in the NFL.
The following week both Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson are former first round picks. Melton will not be playing against training camp arms destined for the practice squad or another football league.
If there’s anything that can be learned, it’s that Melton won’t back down.
“I’m blessed to be here, blessed to be in this position. So I’m just going to attack everything.” Melton said.