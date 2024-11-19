Christian Watson Delivers Explosive Reminder of Importance to Packers
In a season in which opportunities have been few and far between, Christian Watson made a statement in the Green Bay Packers’ win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, reminding everyone why he’s one of the most electric playmakers on the roster.
Late in the game, with the Packers trailing 19-14, Watson delivered a jaw-dropping highlight with a 60-yard catch that propelled the team to the winning touchdown.
The play was textbook execution. Running a sharp crossing route against Chicago’s star cornerback, Jaylon Johnson, Watson hit the gas and got open, then made a fully extended, acrobatic grab to secure the ball at Green Bay’s 45. He then turned on the jets before finally being tackled at Chicago’s 14.
Afterward, Packers coach Matt LaFleur couldn’t hold back his admiration for the third-year wideout for how he’s handled a limited role this season.
“I can’t say enough about him,” LaFleur said. “Obviously, not everything has gone his way here, but he is a resilient dude. He shows up to work every day, right mentality, great work ethic. I love the guy. I love being around him.
“You’ve got to maximize your opportunities when they come. He certainly did that.”
Watson’s stat line of four catches for a career-high 150 yards was a testament to his game-breaking ability. Every catch came against tight coverage, showcasing his ability to battle for the ball and come up big in crunch time.
“All four of those catches were contested catches, and he made them,” Love said. “That’s what it comes down to. We talk about it all the time, just going out there and making those plays on Sunday, and he did that. Once you make one play, you get that confidence, and it’s easier to go out there and make that next play.”
While the box score hasn’t always reflected his talent this season, Watson has stayed ready for his moment.
His mindset?
Team first, no matter what.
“As cliché as it sounds, I’m always going to put the team goals first,” Watson said. “If it’s opportunities like today, I’m going to try my best to make those plays. If it’s opportunities elsewhere, in the run game or whatnot, I’m going to make those plays, too.”
Watson could have pouted – or worse – about his lack of opportunities this season. Through the first five games, he had just five catches for 80 yards. In the first nine games, he had less than 10 yards in three.
Love said the team made it a point to get Watson more involved coming out of the bye. Watson delivered his first 100-yard game since his rookie season. His 37.5 yards per target is the most for any player with at least four targets in a game since 2013 and the best mark for any Packers player since at least 1992, according to Stathead.
“Definitely a guy that we feel like we can keep trying to get him the ball and give him some of those opps down the field,” Love said. “Obviously, when we do, he had a really big catch, a contested catch, and went up and made a play. It was a big-time day for him.
Watson, who scored two touchdowns at Chicago as a rookie, didn’t shy away from the emotional weight of playing in such a historic rivalry.
“It means a lot to me personally, just being part of this team,” he said. “To be able to play in a rivalry matchup against another historic franchise, it means a lot to me. These are the types of games I’ve been dreaming of since I was a kid.”
For the Packers, Sunday’s win was bigger than just another notch in the standings. It was a reminder of Watson’s potential to be a game changer. His athleticism, resilience and ability to make plays in the toughest moments make him an indispensable weapon, and a player ready to shine when his name is called.
“He’s a big part of this, and it was great to see him, especially, make some of those plays down the field,” LaFleur said on Monday. “He’s a guy that’s got every measurable known to man in terms of the size, the speed, and it was great to see him make those (plays)
“It’s not like those were easy plays he was making. He was making tough, contested catches. The one Jordan threw up to him, double coverage, for him to make those plays, I think that most importantly it gives him the confidence I think we’ve all had in him just to see him go out and do that. I was really happy for him.”
