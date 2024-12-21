Five Keys for Packers to Beat Saints
The Green Bay Packers will host the New Orleans Saints on Monday night at Lambeau Field. With a victory, the Packers will clinch a playoff berth.
The Saints are dealing with a few key injuries, including to quarterback Derek Carr and running back Alvin Kamara, but are 3-2 under interim coach Darren Rizzi.
Here are five keys to the game.
One: Take Advantage of Weak Saints Run Defense
The Packers have established themselves as one of the most potent rushing offenses in the NFL, powered by the dynamic play of running back Josh Jacobs.
Their ground game averages an impressive 144.4 yards per game, tying them for fourth in the NFL. Jacobs has been the driving force behind this success, accumulating 1,147 yards, which ranks third. His ability to break tackles and consistently gain yards has made the Packers' rushing attack a nightmare for opposing defenses.
For Jacobs, it was a big bounce-back season after rushing for only 805 yards last year with the Raiders.
“I believe in myself. I like me in any situation,” Jacobs said. “I tell the guys that all the time. I always try to win my matchups more than I lose them. So, for me, it was just about proving it to the team.”
This self-assurance is evident every time he takes the field, consistently delivering when the team needs him most.
This week, Green Bay faces a favorable matchup against the Saints, whose run defense has struggled throughout the season. They are 27th with 134.4 rushing yards allowed per game and 30th with 4.94 yards allowed per carry.
This weakness aligns perfectly with the Packers’ strengths, setting the stage for what could be another dominant performance on the ground.
Last week, the Packers exploited a similar situation against the Seattle Seahawks, who also rank among the league's weaker run defenses. Green Bay capitalized by rushing for 140 yards. Most of that dominance came in the first half, when the Packers rolled to a 20-3 lead.
Given the Saints’ vulnerability in stopping the run, the Packers are primed for another strong outing, with Jacobs likely to play a significant role in dictating the pace of the game. Expect Green Bay to lean heavily on its rushing attack on a cold night at Lambeau Field.
Two: Spencer Rattler Ready to Go
Saints rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler is set to make his fourth career start. Selected in the fifth round (150th overall) from South Carolina, Rattler has been thrust into the starting role due to an injury to Derek Carr.
Rattler has appeared in four games, including the second half last week vs. Washington. He has completed 57.5 percent of his passes for 706 yards with two touchdowns, two interceptions and a 73.1 passer rating. He’s also averaging 6.8 yards per carry.
Against the Commanders, Rattler replaced ineffective Jake Haener after halftime. He completed 10-of-21 passes for 135 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Foster Moreau as time expired that gave the Saints a chance to win the game. Rattler’s two-point conversion pass was incomplete, and the Saints lost 20-19.
Interim coach Darren Rizzi has observed notable growth in Rattler's performance.
"I thought the last three games he was out there, like any rookie quarterback, sometimes he looked a little panicky,” Rizzi said. “I saw him much more relaxed, I saw him much more in control, I saw a lot more leadership out of him. That was the impressive part."
As Rattler prepares for his upcoming start against the Packers, the Saints are hopeful that his development and increased confidence will translate into a strong performance on the national stage.
Three: Edgerrin Cooper Continues to Improve
Packers rookie linebacker Edgerrin Cooper was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season, following his outstanding performance in the 30-13 victory over the Seahawks.
Cooper recorded five tackles on defense, including two for losses, defended two passes, secured a sack and intercepted a pass. This achievement made him the first Packers rookie to win the NFC Defensive Player of the Week award twice in a season since its inception in 1984. He is also the first Packers player to earn this honor twice in one season since Clay Matthews in 2010.
Cooper's performance was instrumental in the Packers' defensive success against Seattle, showcasing his athleticism, versatility and playmaking abilities. His interception and sack were pivotal in Green Bay's decisive win.
As the Packers prepare to host the Saints, Cooper's continued excellence will be crucial in maintaining the team's defensive momentum. The Saints, potentially starting rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler, will need to account for Cooper's dynamic presence on the field.
Cooper's rapid development and impact have been a highlight for the Packers this season, indicating a promising future for the young linebacker as he continues to make significant contributions to the defense and special teams.
Four: Alvin Kamara Likely Out for Saints
The Saints are preparing to face the Packers without their star running back, Alvin Kamara. Kamara sustained a groin injury last week against the Washington Commanders. Interim coach Darren Rizzi indicated that the injury is more significant than initially believed, making Kamara unlikely to play against the Packers.
In Kamara's absence, the Saints are expected to rely on a committee of running backs, including Kendre Miller, former Packers standout Jamaal Williams, Jordan Mims and recently signed Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
Miller, a rookie, has shown promise in limited action this season, while Williams and Edwards-Helaire bring veteran experience to the backfield.
The Saints' rushing attack has been a key component of their offense this season, averaging 124.4 rushing yards per game, which ranks 11th in the NFL. On the defensive side, the Packers have been effective against the run, allowing a ninth-ranked 105 rushing yards per game.
This matchup will be important on Monday. The Saints will need a strong performance from their backup running backs to support their rookie quarterback against a tough Packers defense.
Five: Romeo Doubs Healthy for Second Straight Week
Romeo Doubs made an immediate impact in his return from a concussion with three receptions for 40 yards and two impressive touchdowns against Seattle.
His first touchdown, a 13-yard score in which he ran through a couple Seattle defensive backs, helped the Packers build an early lead, and he made an impressive catch on a low pass for a 22-yard touchdown that sealed the win.
Doubs will look to build on this momentum against the Saints. His return strengthens Green Bay's receiving corps, providing Love with a reliable target in key situations. The chemistry between them was evident against Seattle, and it will be critical against the Saints' pass defense, which ranks sixth in opponent passer rating but 28th with 258.3 passing yards allowed per game.
