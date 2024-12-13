Five Keys For Packers To Beat Seahawks
December football hits differently.
It’s when every snap carries weight, every decision feels monumental and every inch gained or lost could shape a season.
For the Green Bay Packers, the stakes couldn’t be higher. With the postseason only four short weeks away, they’re gearing up for a Sunday night game at the Seattle Seahawks, who are equally driven to secure their playoff spot.
Here are five keys to this primetime showdown.
One: Convert in the Red Zone
Red zone efficiency can often decide the outcome of a game. For the Packers, it’s been a mixed bag this season.
They’ve taken steps in the right direction the past few weeks, though, including converting 4-of-5 red zone trips into touchdowns last week against the Lions. That level of execution will be crucial again as they face a tough Seahawks defense, which ranks 11th in the NFL in red zone stops, holding opponents to touchdowns on just 52.2 percent of trips inside the 20.
For Green Bay, success will come down to precision and smart decision-making. Whether it’s exploiting favorable matchups through the air or leaning on the ground game to power through, they’ll need to capitalize on every opportunity.
With three touchdowns against Detroit, Josh Jacobs showed last week how effective a ground-and-pound approach can be in these situations, and the Packers will look to replicate that if they find themselves knocking on the door. Finishing drives with touchdowns, not field goals, will be the difference-maker.
Two: Force Geno Smith to Make Errors
The Packers’ defense thrives on creating takeaways, ranking third in the NFL with 24. That opportunistic style will be crucial against Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, who’s been inconsistent this season.
Smith has thrown six interceptions in his last seven games, including three against the Rams. When under pressure, his decision-making can falter, leading to costly turnovers. He’s thrown a league-worst 10 interceptions while pressured, according to Pro Football Focus.
“We don’t want to give up the home runs because this group, if you watch them on tape, they’ve got guys who can stretch the field and this group will try to throw it over your head,” Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley explained. He also pointed out the balance the Seahawks bring with their run game, adding, “It’s just all about consistency in all phases right now.”
For Green Bay, that means pairing relentless pressure with sound coverage to disrupt Smith’s rhythm. An aggressive pass rush can force hurried throws, while the secondary must stay disciplined to prevent big plays.
While Green Bay’s pass rush has been sporadic this season, Seattle has allowed 40 sacks and is 21st in sack percentage.
Hafley’s focus on avoiding “home runs” underscores the importance of limiting Seattle’s deep shots while taking advantage of Smith’s mistakes.
Three: Lean on the Ground Game
Josh Jacobs has been a standout this season, ranking third in the NFL with 1,053 rushing yards. He potentially could have a big game against the Seahawks.
Seattle’s run defense has struggled, ranking 21st in the league by allowing 126.5 rushing yards per game and 25th with 4.71 yards allowed per carry. That could give Jacobs plenty of room to work, which, in turn, could provide opportunities in the passing game.
“Obviously they can run the ball. They run the ball really well,” Seattle defensive coordinator Aden Durde told reporters on Thursday. “Their ability to get off the ball – you see the speed of their O-line, the way they move off the ball. They create lanes, and Josh Jacobs doesn’t need much space.
“And then vertically, they can stress you. They’ve got gas all over their skill (positions). They’re good to watch. They do a lot of good things.”
Four: Take Advantage of Penalties
The Seahawks have been prone to penalties this season, ranking among the top teams for infractions with 98 penalties (fourth in the NFL) for 754 yards.
Seattle's tendency to commit penalties provides Green Bay with an advantage. The Seahawks’ 22 defensive holding penalties, combined with six defensive pass interference calls, could result in automatic first downs for the Packers.
Additionally, Seattle has been flagged 24 times for offensive holding (second-most) and 22 times for false starts (third-most). Those mistakes put the Seahawks into difficult positions and could help Green Bay’s defense get off the field.
The Packers can take advantage of these miscues by maintaining a disciplined offensive strategy, forcing Seattle into more high-pressure situations. By creating favorable down-and-distance situations, the Packers can exploit Seattle’s inability to avoid penalties and potentially turn those mistakes into turning-point plays.
Five: Better Coverage on Short-Yardage Throws
The Packers’ defense has struggled with coverage in the middle of the field, allowing 174 completions and 10 touchdowns – ranking 30th in the league. This vulnerability has been evident on short-yardage throws, where defenders have had difficulty staying in position to disrupt passes.
Jeff Hafley, the Packers' defensive coordinator, highlighted the challenges that come with zone coverage.
"When you play zone defense, usually that 5-yard area, there’s no one standing under there unless you drop eight," he said. "Each zone we play has certain voids. Teams will try to exploit those by throwing in front of corners or between flat defenders and curl defenders."
This lack of coverage in key areas, especially in short-yardage situations, has been a recurring issue for Green Bay’s defense this season that was exploited by the Lions last week.
According to league data, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is fourth in short passes over the middle and eighth in deep passes over the middle.
Hafley emphasized the importance of mixing up zones to confuse opposing offenses. That’s more difficult against a veteran quarterback, such as the Lions’ Jared Goff or the Seahawks’ Smith.
"When you mix up zones, you force them to find those areas,” he said. “It’s a cat-and-mouse game of what we have to do ultimately to win the game."
