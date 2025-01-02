Five Keys to Packers Earning Bounce-Back Victory Against Bears
The Green Bay Packers may have their postseason spot locked up, but they’re not taking their foot off the gas as they head into Week 18 against the Chicago Bears, who are eliminated from playoff contention.
This game is all about momentum as Green Bay looks to fine-tune its game before the postseason begins. Whether it’s Jordan Love looking to build on a strong season, Malik Willis getting more snaps or the Packers’ defense dominating a struggling Bears offense, there's still plenty to watch.
Here are this week’s keys to the game.
One: How Much Will Jordan Love Play?
With the Packers perhaps locked into their playoff spot, the big question for Week 18 is how long they’ll roll with Jordan Love and whether backup Malik Willis will get some snaps.
“We’re playing to win,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “We always play to win the game. So, I don’t see our approach changing.”
Love has had a strong season, throwing for 3,320 yards with 25 touchdowns, good for a 97.3 passer rating. Facing a Bears defense that’s giving up 220.1 passing yards per game (18th in the league), he’s set up for success. But, with the playoffs looming, Green Bay might opt to rest him during the game.
If Willis steps in, he’s shown he can handle the job. He’s completed 73.2 percent of his passes for 414 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions, giving him a passer rating of 129.5. His highlights include a 202-yard, one-touchdown game against the Titans in Week 3 and a near-perfect showing against the Jaguars in Week 8, when he posted a 152.9 passer rating after Love exited with a groin injury.
The Bears’ pass rush ranks 19th with 37 sacks, so whoever is under center should have time to make plays. Whether it’s Love building more momentum or Willis showing why he’s a solid backup, there should be opportunities to make plays through the air.
Two: Attack Weak Bears Offensive Line
The Bears’ offensive line has been a glaring weakness all season, giving up an NFL-high 67 sacks, or more than four per game. Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams isn’t without blame. Between the problems blocking and Williams’ penchant for holding the ball too long, the Bears have struggled to find any consistent rhythm on offense.
It’s a mismatch the Packers should be excited about after a disappointing performance at Minnesota.
Green Bay’s defense ranks seventh in the league with 44 sacks, and they’ve been solid at getting after quarterbacks.
Pro Bowler Rashan Gary leads the charge with 6.5 sacks, consistently finding ways to disrupt plays. Eleven players have at least two sacks.
Winning at the line of scrimmage will be key. If Green Bay can generate consistent pressure, they’ll not only disrupt Williams but create opportunities for turnovers. Those extra possessions could swing the momentum heavily in their favor and give the offense more chances to score.
The Bears haven’t shown much improvement in protecting their quarterback – after allowing just two sacks in back-to-back games against the Lions and Vikings, they allowed seven last week at Seattle – and the Packers have the tools to take full advantage. Controlling the trenches here could be the difference in locking up a divisional win.
Three: Win Turnover Differential
Turnovers often decide games. In this matchup, they could be a game-changer.
The Packers’ defense has been one of the best at forcing turnovers, ranking fourth with 29 takeaways. Pro Bowl safety Xavier McKinney leads the team with seven interceptions, which ranks second in the league.
Green Bay's defense thrives on capitalizing on mistakes, and they'll look to put pressure on Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, who has had to deal with a lot of pressure this season but has done well at taking care of the ball with the third-lowest interception percentage.
On the offensive side, the Packers have been careful with the ball, ranking 11th in the league with 17 turnovers. Quarterback Jordan Love has gone six consecutive games without an interception, though Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs has fumbled in two of the last three games.
The Bears, on the other hand, have been solid in both areas, ranking sixth with 14 giveaways and 11th with 22 takeaways. Overall, Chicago is ninth at plus-8, a rather astounding feat for a team with a 4-12 record.
Winning the turnover battle, and preventing the Bears from getting some easy opportunities to score points and stay in the game, will be critical for the Packers to build some momentum heading into the playoffs.
Key Four: Establishing Run Game
The Packers' run game has been one of the best in the league this season, and it’s no secret why. They rank fifth in the NFL with 144.6 rushing yards per game, thanks to the lethal combination of Josh Jacobs and a strong offensive line.
Jacobs has been everything Green Bay hoped for, rushing for 1,285 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 4.4 yards per carry. Whether it’s breaking tackles or finding the smallest of creases, Jacobs has been a key piece to their offensive success.
None of this would be possible without the offensive line, which has been one of the most consistent units in football. They’ve opened running lanes all season and have only allowed 19 sacks, one of the best marks in the league.
Their ability to win in the trenches gives the Packers a huge advantage, especially against a Bears defense that’s struggled to stop the run. Chicago is allowing 4.7 yards per carry this season, which ranks near the bottom of the league.
This is the kind of matchup where Green Bay can take control early by pounding the ball. Establishing the run does more than just rack up yards. It opens up play-action opportunities for the passing game. With the run game rolling, the Packers can dictate the pace and put Chicago on its heels. If they can take advantage of this mismatch, they’ll be in a great position to close out the season with a win.
Key Five: Special Teams Efficiency
Special teams can be a major factor in any game and, in this matchup, both kickers could play a crucial role.
The Packers have been rejuvenated by the addition of Brandon McManus, who’s been nearly flawless since coming to Green Bay. McManus has hit 17 of his 18 field goals, and he's perfect on all 29 extra-point attempts. His range and accuracy have brought stability to a position that was shaky early in the season, and he’s proven he can be relied upon in clutch situations.
The Bears’ kicker, Cairo Santos, has converted 20-of-24 field goals. He’s 7-of-8 from 50-plus yards for a second consecutive season, though his lack of elite leg strength could factor if this cold-weather game turns into a battle of field goals. The low trajectory of his long-distance is kicks played a role in Karl Brooks' game-saving block in the first matchup.
If the game comes down to a key kick in a tight contest, McManus’ reliability could give the Packers an edge.
Meanwhile, Chicago ranks 19th in kickoff coverage and 21st in punt coverage, which could give Green Bay the upper hand when it comes to field position. A well-timed return could flip the momentum and make the difference in a rivalry game in which every yard counts.
Latest Green Bay Packers News
