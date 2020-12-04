NewsGame DayInjuriesGambling
Bettors Back the Pack

Here's a look at how the money has flowed at BetMGM entering Week 13 of the NFL season.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers aren’t the betting favorite to represent the NFC and reach this year’s Super Bowl, but they are the bettors’ favorite.

At BetMGM, the Packers have 12.70 percent of the bets and 17.18 percent of the money to win the conference championship. That’s the largest share of the money.

Seattle has received the most tickets (14.96 percent) to win the NFC, followed by the Packers and Dallas Cowboys (12.11 percent). In terms of money, though, Green Bay is No. 1, followed closely by Dallas (14.05 percent), Tampa Bay (13.88 percent), New Orleans (11.68 percent) and Seattle (11.63 percent).

In the Super Bowl championship market, the public is supporting the Kansas City Chiefs. They’re No. 1 by wide margins in terms of tickets (11.3 percent) and handle (20.0 percent).

Following the Chiefs in handle, it’s Tampa Bay (13.52 percent), Seattle (9.69 percent), Pittsburgh (6.30 percent), New Orleans (5.52 percent), Dallas (5.46 percent) and Green Bay (5.33).

“We currently have a six-figure liability on the Packers to win the Super Bowl, with Green Bay being the fourth-most bet on team at BetMGM to win,” said Matt Cosgriff, the sportsbook’s director of trading. “Interestingly, the Lions were the most-bet team to win the NFC North. A Packers division title would be a good outcome for the sportsbook.”

Amazingly, Detroit has 59.80 percent of the handle to win the NFC North, with Green Bay a distant second at 36.79 percent.

The Packers (8-3) enter Week 13 with a three-game lead over Minnesota and Chicago (both 5-6). The Lions (4-7) will play at Chicago on Sunday in the debut of interim coach Darrell Bevell. Green Bay will play at Detroit next week.

In the NFC race for homefield advantage, New Orleans (9-2) is first, Seattle (8-3) is second and Green Bay (8-3) is third.

