Green Bay’s Season Win Total Has Soared at Sportsbooks

On the eve of the start of the 2020 football season, Green Bay’s over/under had fallen to 8.8 wins.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – After a season of narrow victories en route to a shocking 13-3 record, the Green Bay Packers entered the start of free agency expected to win 9.5 games, according to a consensus of Las Vegas sportsbooks.

Then came the draft, with the Packers selecting quarterback Jordan Love in the first round, running back AJ Dillon in the second round and tight end Josiah Deguara in the third round – three players who would neither bolster the Aaron Rodgers-led passing attack nor help the run defense.

“I think the Packers were incredibly lucky to have the record that they did last year,” John Sheeran, the director of trading for FanDuel Sportsbook, said before the season. “I didn’t think they were very good, if I’m honest.”

Fast forward, and the Packers have been very good.

A 3-0 start pushed the over/under to 10.8 wins. At 7-2 and in first place in the NFC headed into Sunday’s game against Indianapolis, the total is up to 11.5 wins. That’s tied with New Orleans for tops in the conference. Seattle, which had lost three of four before Thursday’s game against Arizona, was pegged for 11.3 wins.

On the other hand, Mike McCarthy's first year with the Dallas Cowboys has been a disaster. Projected at sportsbooks before the season to win 9.5 games, that's plunged to 4.5.

At most sportsbooks, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is third in the MVP market behind Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Circa in Las Vegas is an exception. Mahomes is the new favorite at +160, followed by Rodgers at +275 and at +365.