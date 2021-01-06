No Team Beat Expectations More Than Packers

The Packers beat their projected win total by four games. Plus, a look at how other preseason over/unders worked out.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With a 13-3 season record, the Green Bay Packers were the NFL’s overachievers, at least in the eyes of bookmakers.

The preseason over/under win total for Green Bay was nine at Bet Online. Led by an MVP-caliber season by Aaron Rodgers, the Packers exceeded that total by four, tops in the NFL.

“The Packers as an organization got a lot of criticism for how they handled the draft,” explained Adam Burns, the sportsbook manager at BetOnline.ag. “Rodgers was said to have not enough options offensively or at least not good enough receivers outside of (Davante) Adams. Plus, their picks in the draft, according to media, ‘made no sense’ if they were going to be able to compete for a title this season. Adams’ dominance, (Robert) Tonyan’s emergence, the continued excellence of their offense line, and the other receivers performing marginally better has proved most people wrong in their pre-eason assessments when it came to the offense of the Packers. Plus, Rodgers has been spectacular after two good-but-not-great seasons.”

Here are the preseason over/unders at Bet Online.

Team

Nine wins: Over (13)

Aaron Rodgers

4,055.5 passing yards: Over (4,299)

26.5 touchdown passes: Over (48)

8 interceptions: Under (5)

Added together, Rodgers has gone from someone not even on the front page of MVP candidates to the overwhelming favorite.

“The reason Rodgers wasn’t seen as one of the more likely candidates was because of the lack of receiving weapons, the regression of touchdowns passes in 2018 and 2019, and the amount of touchdowns Aaron Jones had the last two season,” Burns said.

Aaron Jones

949.5 rushing yards: Over (1,104)

11.5 total touchdowns: Under (11)

Davante Adams

103.5 receptions: Over (115)

1,299.5 receiving yards: Over (1,374)

9.5 touchdowns: Over (18)

Allen Lazard

684.5 receiving yards: Under (451)

4 touchdowns: Under (3)

Za’Darius Smith

13 sacks: Under (12.5)