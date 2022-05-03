Packers Among Favorites for NFL Rookie of Year Honors

Here are the early NFL Rookie of the Year odds, plus some real long-shot bets involving Christian Watson and an undrafted free agent.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Two Green Bay Packers draft picks are on the short list for NFL Rookie of the Year honors.

For Offensive Rookie of the Year at FanDuel, second-round receiver Christian Watson is +950. That’s tied for the fifth-shortest odds. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, the first signal-caller off the board, and Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London, the first pass-catcher to be selected, are the top choices at +600. Receiver Treylon Burks, who will be tasked with replacing A.J. Brown with the Tennessee Titans, is next at +750. New York Jets receiver Garrett Wilson is +850.

Another member of the Jets, running back Breece Hall, joins Watson at +950. Two first-round receivers, Chris Olave of the New Orleans Saints and Jameson Williams of the Detroit Lions, are +1000.

If you really want to take a flier, Packers fourth-round receiver Romeo Doubs and undrafted running back Tyler Goodson are +12000.

At FanDuel, Watson is +7500 to lead the NFL in receiving yards. At PointsBet, Watson is +50000 to win NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

Green Bay used both of its first-round picks on defensive players. While defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt was the first selection at No. 22 overall, linebacker Quay Walker – the 28th pick – has the shorter odds for Defensive Rookie of the Year at FanDuel. In fact, his +850 is tied for fourth on the board. Aidan Hutchinson of the Detroit Lions is +500, Kayvon Thibodeaux of the New York Giants is +550 and Travon Walker of the Jacksonville Jaguars is +600.

New York Jets edge rusher Jermaine Johnson, who went 26th, and Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd, who went 27th, are tied with Quay Walker at +850.

Wyatt is +2300. Outside linebacker Kingsley Enagbare, a fifth-round pick, is +7500.

At DraftKings, Walker is +800, Wyatt is +2200 and Enagbare is +8000.