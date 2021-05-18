Sports Illustrated home
Sportsbook Makes Packers Favorites in Nine of 17 Games

Here are the game-by-game lines for the Green Bay Packers and how the uncertainty with Aaron Rodgers was handled.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Imagine being an oddsmaker and setting NFL lines in May for every game of the 2021 NFL season. Challenging, right? Now, imagine being an oddsmaker and trying to set lines for a team that may or may not have its MVP quarterback in the lineup.

The Westgate SuperBook released its weekly NFL lines this week. Without knowing whether or not Aaron Rodgers will report for duty for his 14th season as the Green Bay Packers’ starter, SuperBook installed the Packers as favorites in nine of their 17 games.

“The lines were made with a 66 percent chance Rodgers is back,” explained Ed Salmons, SuperBook’s vice president of risk management and oddsmaking. “Obviously, if we know he’s back, the Packers’ lines will go much higher, as will the [over/under point] totals. If he goes to a team like the Broncos, that would have a dramatic change on Broncos’ power rating and totals, as well. Until we hear anything, this is where we settled. Lots of uncertainty.”

Here are the weekly lines from SuperBook.

Week 1: Green Bay (+3) at New Orleans (50.5 over/under)

Week 2: Detroit at Green Bay (-7.5) (47.5 over/under)

Week 3: Green Bay (+5) at San Francisco (44.5 over/under)

Week 4: Pittsburgh at Green Bay (-2.5) (46.5 over/under)

Week 5: Green Bay (-3) at Cincinnati (47.5 over/under)

Week 6: Green Bay (-2.5) at Chicago (46 over/under)

Week 7: Washington at Green Bay (-4) (46.5 over/under)

Week 8: Green Bay (+3) at Arizona (49 over/under)

Week 9: Green Bay (+7) at Kansas City (52.5 over/under)

Week 10: Seattle at Green Bay (-3) (49.5 over/under)

Week 11: Green Bay (+3) at Minnesota (47 over/under)

Week 12: L.A. Rams at Green Bay (+1) (45.5 over/under)

Week 14: Chicago at Green Bay (-5.5) (45.5 over/under)

Week 15: Green Bay (+5.5) at Baltimore (47 over/under)

Week 16: Cleveland (pick) at Green Bay (45 over/under)

Week 17: Minnesota at Green Bay (-3) (42.5 over/under)

Week 18: Green Bay (-3.5) at Detroit (45.5 over/under)

With the uncertainty at quarterback, the Packers are +1600 to win the Super Bowl at SuperBook. They ended last season at +1000. The two big movers in the NFC: The Los Angeles Rams, who acquired Matthew Stafford, went from +2000 to +1200, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who retained most of their key players, moved from +1200 to +600.

Gambling

