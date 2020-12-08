Packers, Rodgers are Second in Super Bowl Championship, MVP Races

The Green Bay Packers are tied for the third-shortest Super Bowl championship odds at PointsBet.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are alone in second place in the NFC playoff race, a fact reflected in the latest odds from PointsBet.

The New Orleans Saints, who have won nine in a row since losing to Green Bay in Week 3, have the conference’s best record at 10-2. They are +200 to win the NFC and +525 to win the Super Bowl.

The Packers, who are 9-3, are +350 to win the NFC and +800 to win the Super Bowl.

The Seattle Seahawks, who were shocked at home by the New York Giants despite the absence of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, are 8-4. The Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams (also 8-4) are +550 to win the NFC.

“The Packers keep finding a way to get it done as the competition around them stumbles,” said Andrew Mannino, the senior sports content analyst at PointsBet. “The Saints being able to continue to win even in the absence of Drew Brees is the difference, despite Aaron Rodgers’ consistently great performances.”

In the Super Bowl market, the Kansas City Chiefs lead the way at +200, followed by the Saints, Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers (+800), Rams (+1,200), Seahawks (+1,400), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1,500), Buffalo Bills (+1,700), Baltimore Ravens (+2,800) and Tennessee Titans (+2,800).

In the MVP race, Rodgers continues to chase Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes, the 2018 MVP and 2019 Super Bowl MVP, is a commanding -500 at PointsBet. Rodgers is +460.

At BetMGM, Mahomes also is -500 while Rodgers is +600.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson, who was the overwhelming favorite early in the season, has tumbled to fourth at PointsBet. Behind Mahomes and Rodgers are Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen at +1,500, Wilson at +2,000, Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger at +5,000 and Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady at +8,500.

There were big shifts last week. Mahomes went from -400 to -500, Rodgers from +600 to +460, Allen from +3,300 to +1,500, Wilson from +700 to +2,000 and Roethlisberger from +2,000 to +5,000.

“He seems to be getting it done, no matter who’s on the field around him. I think that’s really going to help him in voters’ eyes,” Mannino said of Rodgers.

At BetMGM, Wilson remains third at +700, followed by Roethlisberger at +2,500, Allen and Tennessee running back Derrick Henry at +5,000, and Arizona’s Kyler Murray is +6,000.