Packers Picked to Sweep at Sportsbooks

Much to Hub Arkush’s possible chagrin, Aaron Rodgers is a huge favorite in the NFL MVP race. How about the Packers to win the Super Bowl and Matt LaFleur to win coach of the year?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Could this be a Triple Crown season for the Green Bay Packers?

Entering the final week of the NFL regular season, the Packers are the favorites to sweep the three top prizes at FanDuel. Green Bay is the favorite win the Super Bowl, Aaron Rodgers is the favorite to win MVP and Matt LaFleur is co-favorite to win Coach of the Year.

At SI Sportsbook, the Packers are the favorites to win their first championship since 2010. Green Bay is +350 to win the Super Bowl, followed by the Kansas City Chiefs at 450, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are +750, the Los Angeles Rams are +900 and the Dallas Cowboys are +1000.

Much to Hub Arkush’s possible chagrin, Rodgers is a huge favorite in the MVP race. At SI Sportsbook, it’s a two-man race between Rodgers (-400) and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (+550). Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, coming off two fabulous games in a row, is a distant third at +1800.

Rodgers leads the NFL in passer rating, touchdown percentage and interception percentage, and the Packers are an NFL-best 13-3 heading into Sunday’s finale at Detroit.

“I think the MVP should be about the most valuable player on the team,” Rodgers said on Wednesday. “A lot of times, it goes to the best player on the best team, and we’re the best team. So, if voters want to use the offseason or don’t like my stance being unvaccinated, that’s their prerogative. I don’t think it’s right, but that’s their prerogative.”

In the Coach of the Year race, New England’s Bill Belichick is the favorite at SI Sportsbook at -125. LaFleur and Cincinnati’s Zak Taylor share the second-shortest odds at +150. Arizona’s Kliff Kingsbury is +275 and Tennessee’s Mike Vrabel is +350 to round out the main contenders.

At FanDuel, the MVP front-runners are Rodgers at -400 and Brady at +550. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is second at +1400 and Burrow is fourth at +2000.

The Coach of the Year race is interesting. While Belichick is the favorite at SI Sportsbook, he’s way back in the pack at +4000 at FanDuel. LaFleur and Taylor are co-favorites at +175 and Vrabel is +250. Belichick and Philadelphia’s Nick Sirianni are tied for the fourth-shortest odds, and Kingsbury is +5000.

In FanDuel’s Super Bowl market, the Packers are the pick at +380. The Chiefs are next up at +500, the Buccaneers and Bills are +750, the Rams are +950 and the Titans and Cowboys are tied at +1200.

No NFL MVP has won the Super Bowl in the same season since Kurt Warner in 1999. MVPs to reach the Super Bowl have lost nine consecutive times, including Brady in 2017, when the Patriots lost to the Eagles in Minneapolis.

As for Sunday, a topsy-turvy line shows the Packers as 3 1/2-point favorites over the Lions at SI Sportsbook. The Packers have been double-digits favorites in that game; they’ve also been underdogs.