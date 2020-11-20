Packers Underdogs at Colts; What If Adams Doesn’t Play?

The Green Bay Packers are 1.5-point underdogs for Sunday’s game at the Indianapolis Colts, according to the VegasInsiders.com consensus.

At DraftKings, the Colts are 2-point favorites, which is up from 1 point to start the week but down from the 3 it had drifted up to on Tuesday. Indianapolis is at home and will have 12,500 fans in Lucas Oil Stadium. Plus, they got the three-day mini-bye after beating the Tennessee Titans last Thursday, though that extra break didn’t do the Packers a lot of good last week against Jacksonville.

“The Colts played real well last week but the Packers are also having a tremendous year. I think it’s a little bit of a Colt homefield advantage,” said Johnny Avello, DraftKings’ director of race and sportsbook operations.

The total has moved from 49 points to 51.

The wild card will be the availability of star Packers receiver Davante Adams. Adams, who injured an ankle last week against Jacksonville but returned to score the winning touchdown, did not practice on Thursday but was back on Friday.

“We’re doing all of the right things to make sure I can be on top of the game by Sunday,” Adams said on Wednesday.

According to Avello and FanDuel’s John Sheeran, Adams’ absence would move the line by a point.

“That’s their go-to guy so it would impact the line,” Avello said. “You can’t put too much weight on other players besides quarterbacks. When a quarterback is out for a game, the reason the line moves so much is because of the drop-off to the backup. A guy like Rodgers, if he doesn’t play, he could be worth seven points or more. For Adams, you’re probably looking at maybe a point. I could see this game going to 3 without him.”

The Packers are 7-2 overall and 6-3 against the spread.