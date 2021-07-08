Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGame DayInjuriesGamblingSI.com
Search
Publish date:

Rodgers Sits Second in FanDuel’s MVP Race

Here is a look at the MVP race, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year, and more.
Author:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Will Aaron Rodgers play in 2021? Will he still be the Green Bay Packers’ starting quarterback?

While coach Matt LaFleur, general manager Brian Gutekunst and the rest of the sporting world wait for the three-time MVP to finally say something definitive, FanDuel has Rodgers with the second-shortest odds in its MVP market.

Rodgers is +1000 to repeat as the NFL’s most valuable player. Only Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (+500) has shorter odds. Quarterbacks hold the first 15 positions, with Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady next at +1200, Buffalo’s Josh Allen at +1300 and Dallas’ Dak Prescott at +1500. The first non-quarterbacks are Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey and Tennessee running back Derrick Henry at +5000.

Green Bay’s other potential starting quarterback, Jordan Love, is +9000 and running back Aaron Jones is +18000.

The Rams’ Aaron Donald (+500), Cleveland’s Myles Garrett (+600) and Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt (+750) are the favorites for Defensive Player of the Year. Green Bay’s top defenders, cornerback Jaire Alexander and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, are surprisingly far down the list. Alexander has the 17th-shortest odds at +5500 and Smith has the 28th-shortest odds at +9000.

For Offensive Rookie of the Year, the five first-round quarterbacks hold the first five spots, with Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence (+270) and Chicago’s Justin Fields (+500) leading the way. The Packers’ third-round pick, receiver Amari Rodgers, has the 14th-shortest odds at +4500.

For Defensive Rookie of the Year, Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons is the favorite at +550. The Packers’ first-round pick, cornerback Eric Stokes, has the 15th-shortest odds at +3300.

While the uncertainty at quarterback has Green Bay’s win total off the board, the Packers are +1700 to win the Super Bowl, the eighth-shortest odds. Green Bay is fourth in the race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC and still a considerable favorite to win the NFC North.

How did FanDuel arrive at its odds given the questions at quarterback?

“Simply, we have some degree of probability baked into the lines that included a chance that Rodgers won’t be in Green Bay,” FanDuel’s John Sheeran said. “If he leaves, you will see them move away from the Packers, but not as much as you might expect.”

Countdown to Packers Training Camp

Feature: Bronson Kaufusi's position change

Training Camp schedule

30 Days Until Training Camp: Potential cuts

29 Days Until Training Camp: First-year starting QBs

28 Days: Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon and top running back tandems

27 Days: Record-setting red-zone dominance

26 Days: In Wisconsin sports, misery loves company

25 Days: Matt LaFleur's record-setting start

24 Days: The triumph of turnovers and the one that got away

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_15444475
Play

Rodgers Sits Second in FanDuel’s MVP Race

Here is a look at the MVP race, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year, and more.

USATSI_15479125
Play

19 Days Until Training Camp: Eliminating Big-Play Passes

Packers_OL_Coach_Adam_Stenavich_on_Ben_B-60e5e8234a5954449fe6d86d_1_Jul_07_2021_17_52_50_poster
Play

Ranking the Roster: Nos. 52-54 – Three Big Linemen

Yosh Nijman, Ben Braden and Simon Stepaniak have paper-thin NFL resumes but they'll compete for roster spots and playing time at Packers training camp.

23 Days: Jaire Alexander

22 Days: Green Bay's record-setting second quarter

21 Days: Aaron Jones' place in NFL history

20 Days: How many kicks has Crosby missed since 2018 at Detroit?

19 Days: Eliminating big-play passes

Ranking the Roster

Nos. 52-54: Yosh Nijman, Ben Braden, Simon Stepaniak

No. 55: Cole Van Lanen

Nos. 56-58: Isaiah McDuffie, Jonathan Garvin, Tipa Galeai

Nos. 59-61: Kurt Benkert, Juwann Winfree, Malik Taylor

Nos. 62-64: Patrick Taylor, Dexter Williams, Isaac Nauta

Nos. 65-67: Ka'dar Hollman, Kabion Ento, Stanford Samuels

Nos. 68-70: Jake Hanson and two specialist challengers

Nos. 71-74: Christian Uphoff, Henry Black, Innis Gaines, Jake Dolegala

Nos. 75-77: Coy Cronk, Willington Previlon, Jack Heflin

Nos. 78-80: Delontae Scott, Carlo Kemp, Bronson Kaufusi

No. 81: WR Bailey Gaither

Nos. 82-84: WRs Reggie Begelton, Chris Blair, DeAndre Thompkins

Nos. 85-88: LBs Ray Wilborn, Scoota Harris; OL Zach Johnson, Jacob Capra

No. 89: G Jon Dietzen

No. 90: K JJ Molson

USATSI_15444475
Gambling

Rodgers Sits Second in FanDuel’s MVP Race

USATSI_15479125
News

19 Days Until Training Camp: Eliminating Big-Play Passes

Packers_OL_Coach_Adam_Stenavich_on_Ben_B-60e5e8234a5954449fe6d86d_1_Jul_07_2021_17_52_50_poster
News

Ranking the Roster: Nos. 52-54 – Three Big Linemen

Packers_OL_Coach_Adam_Stenavich_on_Wisco-60e5e9dd3467b05de4c3a9ec_1_Jul_07_2021_17_57_49_poster
News

Ranking the Roster: No. 55 – Van Lanen More Than Feel-Good Story

Packers_ILB_Coach_Kirk_Olivadotti_on_Isa-60e5be68d05b353d236b018d_1_Jul_07_2021_14_50_56_poster
News

Ranking the Roster: Nos. 56-58 – Three Linebackers

USATSI_15448653
News

20 Days Until Training Camp: Crosby’s Dominance Since Detroit

Aaron_Rodgers_at_The_Match_2-60e51cf23467b05de4c3a81d_1_Jul_07_2021_3_19_21_poster
News

Rodgers on Returning to Packers: ‘We’ll See’

USATSI_14858147
News

Packers Training Camp Includes 13 Practices Open to Fans

USATSI_16258291
News

Ranking the Roster: Nos. 59-61 – Benkert, Two Receivers Will Battle for Roster Spots