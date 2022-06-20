Sportsbook Sets Over/Under for Rodgers’ Passing Yards

Even with Davante Adams on the roster, Aaron Rodgers has fallen short of the 2022 projection twice the past three seasons.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Without Davante Adams to help carry the load, how productive will Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers be in 2022?

At FanDuel Sportsbook, Rodgers’ over/under passing total has been set at 4,120.5 yards.

That’s a big number. In 15.5 games last season – he missed the game at Kansas City due to COVID and sat out the second half of the meaningless finale at Detroit – Rodgers threw for 4,115 yards. In starting all 16 games in 2020, Rodgers threw for 4,299 yards. In 2019, his first season paired with coach Matt LaFleur, he threw for 4,002 yards in 16 games.

So, in two of his three seasons with LaFleur, Rodgers fell short of the 2022 projection.

In his last two healthy seasons under Mike McCarthy, 2016 and 2018, Rodgers eclipsed 4,400 passing yards. He was on pace to beat 4,400 yards in 2017, too, but suffered a broken collarbone early in Week 6.

With the advent of the 17-game season last year, any statistical milestones obviously are easier to hit. Throwing for 4,120 yards under the 16-game format would have required 257.5 yards per game. Now, the figure is 242.4 yards per game. He’s hit that mark five of the last six years. The exception was 2017, when Rodgers was injured on the opening series of the sixth game at Minnesota – an injury that artificially deflated the number.

For his career, Rodgers ranks 12th in NFL history with 259.9 yards per game. Can he get anywhere near that number without an elite receiver after throwing passes to the likes of Donald Driver, Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson, James Jones, Randall Cobb and Adams throughout his career?

Without Adams (and Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling) for last year’s win at Arizona, Rodgers was limited to 184 passing yards. In 2020, with Adams missing most of the Week 2 game against Detroit and all of the next two games against New Orleans and Atlanta, Rodgers averaged 283.3 yards per game. When Adams missed four consecutive games in 2019, Rodgers averaged 295.3 yards per game.

At SI Sportsbook, Rodgers is +1400 to lead the NFL in passing yards – something he’s never done in his career. Rodgers has the ninth-shortest odds to win the yardage title, with the Chargers’ Justin Herbert (+700), the Buccaneers’ Tom Brady (+750) and the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes (+800) and the Bengals’ Joe Burrow (+800) being the favorites.

No Packers are on SI Sportsbook’s board to lead the NFL in receiving yards. At FanDuel, one Packers receiver is on the list: rookie Christian Watson is +7500. Davante Adams, now with the Las Vegas Raiders, is +1200. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, now with the Kansas City Chiefs, is +6000.