Sportsbooks Believe Packers Will Use First Pick on Receiver

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Mock draft after mock draft has been conducted on the belief the Green Bay Packers will quench their thirst for a receiver with their first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Sportsbooks agree.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, receiver is -140 to be Green Bay’s first choice – presently No. 22 overall. That’s followed by defensive lineman and offensive lineman at +430, linebacker at +750, cornerback at +900 and safety at +1100. The words “defensive lineman” and “linebacker” are based on their classification at NFL.com.

Among individual receivers at Fan Duel, the over/under on Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson’s draft slot is 9.5. He’s followed by USC’s Drake London at 10.5, Alabama’s Jameson Williams at 11.5, Ohio State’s Chris Olave at 16.5, Arkansas’ Treylon Burks at 22.5, Penn State’s Jahan Dotson at 30.5, Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore at 35.5, Georgia’s George Pickens at 38.5 and North Dakota State’s Christian Watson at 39.5.

If that holds up, Green Bay would have to trade up to get Olave or any of the other top receivers.

The over/under at FanDuel is 6.5 receivers selected in the first round.

At DraftKings, the Packers are +550 to use both first-round picks on receivers.

Meanwhile, SI.com’s Frankie Taddeo did a gambling-centric mock draft by using the over/unders and draft needs. True to both the belief Green Bay will take a receiver at No. 22 and the individual over/unders, the Packers wound up with Burks. The second choice was an offensive tackle whose over/under puts him right on the first-round fringe.

It will be interesting to see how championship odds shift after the seven-round draft that begins on Thursday is complete on Saturday. At SI Sportsbook, the Buffalo Bills are the Super Bowl favorite at +650. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are next at +750, followed by the Kansas City Chiefs at +900, Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams at +1000, and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers at +1400.

To win the NFC at SI Sportsbook, Tampa Bay is +300, Green Bay and the Rams are +450, and San Francisco and Dallas at +750.

In the loaded AFC West, the Raiders’ trade for Davante Adams isn’t enough. In the AFC championship market, Las Vegas is +2500 – well behind division rivals Kansas City (+450), Los Angeles (+800) and Denver (+800).