Sportsbooks See Super Bowl I Rematch Between Packers, Chiefs

The Chiefs are the AFC favorites, the Packers are the NFC favorites and a Chiefs-Packers Super Bowl is the most likely matchup.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 1966, Bart Starr won NFL MVP and the Green Bay Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl I.

In 2020, Aaron Rodgers is expected to win NFL MVP and the Packers and Chiefs are the betting favorites to win Super Bowl LV.

With the expanded 14-team postseason set to begin on Saturday, the Packers (13-3) are the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and the Chiefs (14-2) are the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Kansas City is +150 to win the championship at William Hill, +175 at Westgate SuperBook, +220 at PointsBet and +240 at BetMGM. The Packers finished 13-3 to gain the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Green Bay is +450 at PointsBet, +500 at William Hill, +550 at BetMGM and +600 at Westgate SuperBook.

In the NFC Championship market, the Packers are +210, followed by the Saints at +325, Buccaneers at +360, Seahawks at +400, Rams at +1,400, Bears at +4,000 and Football Team at +5,000.

Green Bay is rolling into the playoffs with a six-game winning streak that includes routs of Tennessee and Chicago, two playoff teams, by a combined 75-30.

Kansas City, on the other hand, struggled a bit. It had won its previous seven games by six points or less before sitting out key players for Sunday’s loss to the Chargers.

“There’s some good football teams playing,” PointsBet’s Andrew Mannino told Casino.org. “The Packers have an easier path through the NFC than anybody in the AFC, with the Chiefs having to deal with the Bills and the Ravens and the Steelers. In the NFC, Seattle’s a very good team, New Orleans is a very good team, but I think this is shaping up to be Green Bay’s conference.”

While even quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledged homefield advantage might not mean as much without fans in the stands, rest, health and weather all work in the favor of the Packers and Chiefs. The previous seven seasons, all 14 Super Bowl participants had a first-round bye and 10 of the 14 were No. 1 seeds.

“In an unusual year where they’re the only ones with a bye, I think it counts even more,” Mannino said. “In a normal year, it’s worth three points is the general consensus for homefield advantage. Obviously, it’s not quite that. But, there is the advantage of not traveling. There is the advantage of being around your family and in a familiar environment. So, I think it definitely gives the Packers an advantage, no matter who they end up playing in the second round. With a week of rest, I think they’re in solid shape to make a real run.”

Five Most Likely Super Bowl Matchups

Kansas City vs. Green Bay +440

Kansas City vs. New Orleans +600

Kansas City vs. Tampa Bay +900

Kansas City vs. Seattle +950

Buffalo vs. Green Bay +1200