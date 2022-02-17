Sportsbooks Set Odds on Rodgers’ Destination

If Aaron Rodgers doesn't play for the Packers in 2022, where will he play? Two sportsbooks set odds on Wednesday and they're not in agreement.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – If Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers requests and is granted a trade, where will he play in the 2022 NFL season?

Not surprisingly, the Denver Broncos are the betting favorite at MaximBet. If Rodgers no longer is with Green Bay, Denver is 4-1 to be his next destination. That’s been the logical hypothetical landing spot for months, a fact only amplified with the arrival of Rodgers’ former offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, as offensive coordinator.

Pittsburgh is next at 5-1. The next three teams are interesting: Tampa Bay at 6-1, San Francisco at 10-1 and Minnesota at 12-1.

MaximBet also has odds on Russell Wilson. If he’s not the Seahawks’ quarterback next season, Pittsburgh is the favorite at 5-1. Green Bay is a distant 10th at 20-1.

At BetOnline, the San Francisco 49ers are the surprise betting favorite to land Rodgers at 3-1. The Broncos and Buccaneers are close behind.

The 49ers are close to Rodgers’ childhood home and were his childhood favorite team. The 49ers, however, traded away a pair of first-round picks and a third-round choice last year to move up to No. 3 overall to draft Trey Lance. So, they wouldn’t have much to offer Green Bay in return unless Packers coach Matt LaFleur and GM Brian Gutekunst were in love with Lance or somehow thought they could win with Jimmy Garoppolo.

BetOnline also has Wilson odds. The Buccaneers are the favorites at 7-2; the Packers are 33-1.

Aaron Rodgers Odds at MaximBet

Denver Broncos 4-1

Pittsburgh Steelers: 5-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 6-1

San Francisco 49ers: 10-1

Minnesota Vikings: 12-1

Indianapolis Colts: 12-1

Seattle Seahawks: 15-1

Miami Dolphins: 15-1

New Orleans Saints: 20-1

Cleveland Browns: 20-1

Las Vegas Raiders: 20-1

Philadelphia Eagles: 25-1

Tennessee Titans: 25-1

Baltimore Ravens: 25-1

Washington Commanders: 30-1

Chicago Bears: 30-1

New England Patriots: 40-1

Arizona Cardinals: 40-1

Atlanta Falcons: 50-1

Carolina Panthers: 50-1

Houston Texans: 50-1

New York Jets: 50-1

New York Giants: 50-1

Detroit Lions: 75-1

Dallas Cowboys: 100-1

Los Angeles Chargers: 100-1

Los Angeles Rams: 100-1

Jacksonville Jaguars: 150-1

Cincinnati Bengals: 250-1

Buffalo Bills: 250-1

Kansas City Chiefs: 500-1

Aaron Rodgers Odds at BetOnline

49ers: 3-1

Broncos: 7-2

Buccaneers: 4-1

Steelers: 5-1

Colts: 15-2

Saints: 10-1

Dolphins: 12-1

Raiders: 12-1

Browns: 16-1

Titans: 16-1

Eagles: 20-1

Seahawks: 25-1

Bears: 33-1

Ravens: 33-1

Vikings: 33-1

Patriots: 50-1