Spread Soars as Rodgers Sits Due to COVID

How much is Aaron Rodgers' presence worth in the eyes of sportsbooks? And how much money did one bettor put on the Packers?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The news that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 had a major impact on sportsbooks.

The Packers started Wednesday as a 1-point underdog for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. With Rodgers out, the line moved about a touchdown.

At FanDuel, the line moved to 8 1/2 before settling at 7 1/2.

“It’s about the biggest drop-off in football,” FanDuel’s John Sheeran said of Rodgers’ impact on the line.

At the Westgate SuperBook, the Chiefs are 7-point favorites.

“We have been down this road with Rodgers a few years ago, and the one thing that was constant was the wise guys would always bet the Packers after the line was adjusted with Rodgers out,” SuperBook’s Ed Salmons said. “I was amazed at how relentless they were in betting the Packers week after week.”

Salmons said one bettor placed a max bet of $20,000 on the Packers.

“We adjusted the points spread from a pick to Chiefs -7.5. Boom, right away, a wise guy comes in and makes a limit bet on the Packers +7.5. We are currently at Chiefs -7.”

The impact wasn’t limited to the spread.

“We moved the line from KC -1.5 to KC -7. Shows you that Rodgers is worth about a TD in terms of the spread,” PointsBet’s Michael Korn said. “Also, the total dropped from 54 to 48, with much less offense now being expected with the Jordan Love-led Packers.”

At SI Sportsbook, this game and next week’s game against Seattle were taken off the board.

In 2017, Rodgers missed nine games with a broken collarbone. With Brett Hundley moving into the lineup, the Packers went 3-4 in the first seven games before Rodgers returned for a must-win game against Carolina. Green Bay lost that game, then lost the final two games of the season with Hundley back under center. Overall, Green Bay went 3-6 with Rodgers out of action.

Against the spread, the Packers went 4-3 in those first seven games – including three consecutive covers – and 4-5 in total.

Not only have the Packers won seven in a row, but they’ve covered the spread in each of those games. Kansas City is just 2-6 against the spread.