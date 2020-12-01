Packers Are Second on Vegas Super Bowl Board

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In the NFC, the Green Bay Packers are part of a three-horse race in the standings to earn homefield advantage in the playoffs and in Las Vegas to win this year’s Super Bowl.

In the latest championship odds from Westgate SuperBook, the New Orleans Saints are the NFC’s best bet to win the Super Bowl at 6/1. The Packers and Seattle Seahawks are next at 8/1.

New Orleans is 9-2 and winners of seven straight. It has a soft final schedule aside from a home game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Green Bay is 8-3 and Seattle can get to 8-3 if it takes care of business against Philadelphia on Monday night.

“The Saints seem to have homefield under control but they lose a tiebreaker on a two-way tie with the Packers,” said Ed Salmons, the vice president of risk management and oddsmaking at SuperBook. “The Saints have played by far the best defense over last six weeks and to me are the favorite to win the NFC.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have lost three of four to fall to 7-5, are 14/1. The Los Angeles Rams, who were upset at home by San Francisco on Sunday to fall to 7-4, are 20/1. At 6-5, he Arizona Cardinals are the sixth and final team in the NFC with a winning record. However, they’ve lost three of four, including a 20-17 upset at New England on Sunday. The Cardinals are 50/1.

The Washington Football Team and New York Giants have shortest odds among the NFC East teams at 100/1.

“Tampa Bay and the Rams will each have to win three straight road games, and that seems unlikely,” Salmons said. “The NFC East winner is garbage, and whoever is the last wild card, whether it’s the Vikings or Cardinals, seems very unlikely to win three straight road games.”

In the AFC, the defending champion Chiefs are a heavy favorite at 2/1. The undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers are 6/1.

What separates the Saints from the NFC pack is their defense. They are fifth in the NFL with 20.5 points allowed per game. By contrast, Green Bay is 19th (25.7 points per game) and Seattle was a woeful 27th (28.7 per game) entering Monday night. The Packers, though, turned in a strong defensive performance against Chicago.

So, after getting stunned by the Minneapolis Miracle at the Vikings in the 2017 playoffs, a missed pass-interference penalty in the 2018 NFC Championship Game against the Rams, and an overtime loss at home to the Vikings in the 2019 playoffs, the Saints are a slight favorite to play in their first Super Bowl since winning the championship in 2009.

“The Packers and Seahawks seem similar to me,” Salmons said. “They both try to outscore their opponents and seem destined to play in the conference semifinals. I think the Saints are the most-balanced team in the NFC and kind of feel they have paid their dues to get to a Super Bowl.”

At BetMGM, one bettor put $100,000 on the Bears to win on Sunday. Green Bay was an 8-point favorite.