Will Rodgers Return to Packers? Bet On It

Here are the latest odds on Aaron Rodgers' return to the Packers and Odell Beckham's next team.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – After a turmoil-filled offseason in which Aaron Rodgers’ return to the Green Bay Packers wasn’t solidified until just before the start of training camp, the potential for another drama-filled offseason awaits.

Will Rodgers return to the Packers in 2022?

BetOnline features a prop bet asking who will be the team’s starting quarterback for Week 1 of next season. Rodgers is a slight favorite at -140 (or 5/7). Jordan Love, who struggled in his starting debut last week, is +200 (2/1). In between is “Other” – it probably won’t be Blake Bortles – who is +180 (9/5).

A few other interesting odds from BetOnline:

– Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson, who will be back in the lineup after missing the last three games following finger surgery, has over/unders of 250.5 passing yards and 1.5 touchdowns (with -160 on the over of touchdowns). He is -140 (5/7) to throw an interception.

– The winless Detroit Lions are +400 (4/1) to go 0-17.

– The two leading candidates to be the first coach fired reside in the NFC North. Minnesota’s Mike Zimmer is 7/4 and Chicago’s Matt Nagy is 2/1.

Odell Beckham Betting Odds

The Packers reportedly are in the mix to sign receiver Odell Beckham Jr., a possibility that excited receiver Davante Adams. Here are the betting favorites to be Beckham’s next team from Maximbet: Ravens +300; Packers +400; Chiefs +500; Raiders +500; Seahawks +600; Colts +800, Saints +900; Patriots +1000.

NFL Odds and Ends

– At SI Sportsbook, the Packers are 3.5-point favorites for Sunday.

– At SI Sportsbook, the Packers +1000 to win this year’s Super Bowl. The Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the co-favorites at +600. More of those are in the video.

– At FanDuel, Rodgers and Wilson are +120 to throw for 550-plus yards.

– Also at FanDuel, Green Bay’s over/under win total is 12.5, up from 10.5 to start the season.