Sportsbooks Split Difference on Rodgers in Setting Packers’ Super Bowl LVII Odds
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Super Bowl LVI is a little more than one week away but you can already place your bet on Super Bowl LVII.
At SI Sportsbook, the contestants in the AFC divisional-round classic between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have the shortest odds. The Chiefs are the early favorite at +600, followed by the Bills at +700. This year’s Super Bowl opponents, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals are next, with the Rams at +1000 and the Bengals at +1050.
The Green Bay Packers have the fifth-shortest odds at +1300.
At FanDuel Sportsbook, the Chiefs and Bills are the favorites at +700. The Rams and Dallas Cowboys are next at +1200, followed by the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers at +1500, the Bengals and Baltimore Ravens at +1700, and the Buccaneers at +2000.
Setting the odds for Green Bay was a challenge given the uncertainty over the future of presumptive MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Grading the Packers: Receivers
Our grades are focused on performance relative to the salary cap. Once again, All-Pro Davante Adams was a bargain.
Grading the Packers: Tight Ends
Our grades are focused on performance relative to the salary cap. Losing Robert Tonyan to a torn ACL was a major blow to the offense.
LaFleur Promotes Vrable to Passing Game Coordinator
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur also made official the promotion of Luke Butkus to offensive line coach.
“There’s obviously a ton of guesswork involved, so we try to estimate how likely he returns and apply that to the probability they have of winning the Super Bowl should he be a Packer,” explained FanDuel’s John Sheeran. “So, for example, if you thought the Packers were 20/1 to win with him and 40/1 without and he was a 50/50 shot to be a Packer, we would be 30/1.”
As for this year’s Super Bowl, the Rams are consensus 4.5-point favorites.
At SI Sportsbook, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is +105 to win Super Bowl MVP. His counterpart, the Bengals’ Joe Burrow, has the second-shortest odds at +220. Two more Rams stars are next, with receiver Cooper Kupp at +600 and defensive tackle Aaron Donald at +1450.
FanDuel has all sorts of game props. They range from quarterback over/unders (281.5 yards for Stafford; 276.5 for Burrow), yes/no on specific players getting a sack or interception, the correct final score, will there be overtime (-2000 for no; +1040 for yes) and if there will be a touchdown on the first offensive play (+4300 for yes; -7000 for no).
BetOnline has all the usual props and more, including an over/under on the national anthem (95 seconds) and how long the singer, Mickey Guyton, will sing the final word, “brave” (7 seconds).