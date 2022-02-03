Sportsbooks Split Difference on Rodgers in Setting Packers’ Super Bowl LVII Odds

The Green Bay Packers have the fifth-shortest odds to win next year's Super Bowl. Here's how one sportsbook set the number.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Super Bowl LVI is a little more than one week away but you can already place your bet on Super Bowl LVII.

At SI Sportsbook, the contestants in the AFC divisional-round classic between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have the shortest odds. The Chiefs are the early favorite at +600, followed by the Bills at +700. This year’s Super Bowl opponents, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals are next, with the Rams at +1000 and the Bengals at +1050.

The Green Bay Packers have the fifth-shortest odds at +1300.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, the Chiefs and Bills are the favorites at +700. The Rams and Dallas Cowboys are next at +1200, followed by the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers at +1500, the Bengals and Baltimore Ravens at +1700, and the Buccaneers at +2000.

Setting the odds for Green Bay was a challenge given the uncertainty over the future of presumptive MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“There’s obviously a ton of guesswork involved, so we try to estimate how likely he returns and apply that to the probability they have of winning the Super Bowl should he be a Packer,” explained FanDuel’s John Sheeran. “So, for example, if you thought the Packers were 20/1 to win with him and 40/1 without and he was a 50/50 shot to be a Packer, we would be 30/1.”

As for this year’s Super Bowl, the Rams are consensus 4.5-point favorites.

At SI Sportsbook, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is +105 to win Super Bowl MVP. His counterpart, the Bengals’ Joe Burrow, has the second-shortest odds at +220. Two more Rams stars are next, with receiver Cooper Kupp at +600 and defensive tackle Aaron Donald at +1450.

FanDuel has all sorts of game props. They range from quarterback over/unders (281.5 yards for Stafford; 276.5 for Burrow), yes/no on specific players getting a sack or interception, the correct final score, will there be overtime (-2000 for no; +1040 for yes) and if there will be a touchdown on the first offensive play (+4300 for yes; -7000 for no).

BetOnline has all the usual props and more, including an over/under on the national anthem (95 seconds) and how long the singer, Mickey Guyton, will sing the final word, “brave” (7 seconds).

