Dillon, Defense Lead Charge as Packers Swamp Seahawks

The Green Bay Packers improved to 8-2 with a 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – No amount of rehab on his injured finger could help Russell Wilson figure out the Green Bay Packers’ defense.

With Aaron Rodgers back after missing a game with COVID and Wilson returning after missing three games following surgery, it was Green Bay’s swarming defense that continues to rise to the occasion and raise its level of play that stole the show. The Packers improved to 8-2 with a 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Even with two of the premier receivers in the NFL on his side and attacking a defense that’s been without Za’Darius Smith and Jaire Alexander for most of the season, Wilson looked like just another quarterback. With superior performances vs. Arizona’s Kyler Murray, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Wilson in consecutive weeks, Joe Barry’s defense continues to dominate.

Yes, dominate. That phrase hasn’t been used about a Packers defense since the run to the Super Bowl in 2010.

The Packers entered the day ranked fifth in total defense and sixth in points allowed. It is sure to rise up the rankings after limiting Seattle to 208 yards.

It was Green Bay’s first shutout since a 22-0 victory over Buffalo in Week 4 of the 2018 season.

"We wanted that goose egg," cornerback Kevin King said.

While star running back Aaron Jones suffered an injured right knee, his backup, second-year standout AJ Dillon, was the offensive star. He scored on touchdown runs of 3 and 2 yards in the fourth quarter. With Jones out, Dillon took a swing pass for 50 hard-charging yards up the left sideline. That set up his 2-yard touchdown for the clinching score.

Dillon and Jones combined for 214 yards from scrimmage. Dillon carried 21 times for 66 yards and added two receptions for 62 yards. He will have to carry the load with Jones sidelined.

The Packers led 3-0 at halftime, the lowest scoring first half in the NFL this season. With a 201-86 advantage and a 2-to-1 edge in time of possession, Green Bay dominated the game but not the scoreboard.

Keyed by a 41-yard pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the opening drive, the Packers had a chance to strike first but Mason Crosby’s 42-yard field goal was low and right. The second drive ended with AJ Dillon getting stuffed on third-and-1. The third drive ended with Rodgers’ deep shot to Allen Lazard being underthrown and broken up. The fourth drive netted a 27-yard field goal – a victory in itself – but was a first-and-goal failure. The fifth drive ended with Tre Brown blasting Allen Lazard to break up a fourth-and-2 pass.

What it means: Green Bay solidified its standing as a Super Bowl contender. Seattle was hungry. It had its star quarterback under center. It was coming off its bye. And none of it mattered because Joe Barry – Matt LaFleur’s much-debated choice as defensive coordinator – seems to be a magician in fielding winning defenses regardless of who is in or out of the lineup. Three great quarterbacks, Arizona's Kyler Murray, Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Seattle's Russell Wilson, have combined for 601 yards, one touchdown pass and four interceptions the last three weeks.

MVP: Green Bay’s secondary. It’s hard to pick one player. Eric Stokes, Rasul Douglas, Kevin King and Chandon Sullivan all played at corner and had a hand in limiting D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett to five catches in 16 targets for 49 yards. King had an end-zone interception. Amos also had an end-zone interception and preserved the shutout with a pass breakup near the goal line and another in the end zone in the final moments.

Key moment: With Green Bay nursing a 10-0 lead, Seattle had the ball at Green Bay’s 43. Facing pressure, Russell Wilson fired a deep ball to Tyler Lockett but safety Adrian Amos was all over it and won a jump ball in the end zone for the interception. The Packers drove 80 yards after the takeaway for the clinching score.

Big number: Wilson’s passer rating was just 39.7. He is now 0-5 at Lambeau Field. Wilson said he rehabbed the injury for “19 or 20 hours” a day in hopes of cutting the six- to eight-week timeline in half. At this point, he probably wishes he would have done only, say, 16 hours of rehab per day and delayed his comeback by a week.

What’s next: The Packers will play at Minnesota at noon Sunday. The Vikings, who entered this week on a two-game losing streak, won at the Los Angeles Chargers 27-20 to improve to 4-5. Minnesota, with one of the best homefield advantages in the NFL, is only 2-2 at U.S. Bank Stadium this season.

"Let's see if we can do it again," King said of the mind-set.

In the NFC North, the Packers have eight wins. Minnesota has four, Chicago three and Detroit zero - a combined total of seven.