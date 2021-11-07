Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Packers at Chiefs Inactives: King, Valdes-Scantling Return

    Aaron Rodgers is out but Jordan Love will have the team's top three receivers with the returns of Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
    GREEN BAY, Wis. – Jordan Love will make his first NFL start on Sunday for the Green Bay Packers. He’ll have most of the team’s top players to help him attack the Kansas City Chiefs.

    The team’s top three receivers – Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard – are active after missing last week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Adams practiced on Friday and was activated off the COVID-19 reserve list. Valdes-Scantling was activated off injured reserve on Saturday. He had missed the last five games with an injured hamstring.

    Also back from a three-game absence is veteran cornerback Kevin King, who suffered a shoulder injury at Cincinnati in Week 3. In his place, veteran Rasul Douglas has performed exceptionally well. It will be interesting to see how defensive coordinator Joe Barry will deploy his personnel. Rookie Eric Stokes has been thrust into the No. 1 role, Douglas has been a savior since getting plucked off Arizona’s practice squad and Chandon Sullivan has rounded into form in the slot.

    “You cannot have enough corners in this league,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said this week. “I think the way Zul has been playing, the way Eric’s been playing, Kevin coming back, that’s a positive. Hopefully, now we’re still many weeks down the road, but we’ll get Ja(ire Alexander) back. You can’t have enough corners and pass rushers in this league, so to me that’s a great thing.”

    Defensive tackle Dean Lowry, who was questionable with a hamstring injury, is active. He hasn’t missed a game since his rookie season of 2016. He’s matched his career highs with three sacks and five quarterback hits, and is on pace for 57 tackles, which would smash his career high of 47.

    With mostly healthy rosters – the injured lists notwithstanding – most of the teams’ inactive lists were based on performance rather than health. The Packers’ four inactives are safety Vernon Scott, outside linebacker La’Darius Hamilton, inside linebacker Isaiah McDuffie and defensive lineman Kingsley Keke. Keke was ruled out on Friday with a concussion.

    Of the Chiefs’ five inactives, only one is a key player: run-stuffing defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (knee).

    Packers at Chiefs Inactives: King, Valdes-Scantling Return

