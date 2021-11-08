Packers Play ‘Championship-Level’ Defense vs. Chiefs

The Green Bay Packers forced Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes into one of the worst games of his career in a 13-7 loss on Sunday.

When the Green Bay Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019, backup quarterback Matt Moore had five completions of longer than 20 yards against Mike Pettine’s defense.

On Sunday, former MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes had just one completion of longer than 20 yards against Joe Barry’s defense.

It wasn’t enough – the Packers lost 13-7 because of their inept offense and special teams – but coach Matt LaFleur left Arrowhead Stadium with one overwhelmingly positive takeaway.

“I thought that was a championship-level effort, championship-level execution,” LaFleur said.

Green Bay’s defense was mostly magnificent, and it started with its work against Mahomes, who completed 20-of-37 passes for 166 yards. Mahomes averaged 4.49 yards per attempt, the first time in his career in which he averaged less than 5.0 yards per attempt and an incredible 3.72 yards less than his career average.

As usual, Barry’s unit was caught sleep walking to start the game. For the fifth time this season, the Packers allowed an opening-drive touchdown. However, the Packers held the Chiefs without a first down on six of the next nine possessions to keep them in the game. On the 11th and final possession, though, the Chiefs burned off the final 4:54. On third-and-10, Mahomes extended the play to his right. He bought just enough time for Tyreek Hill to separate from Chandon Sullivan and delivered the dagger just before Rashan Gary arrived.

“They gave (themselves) a chance to win by extending that play and converting on that first down,” safety Darnell Savage said. “Just chalk it up to them. They made a good play.”

The Chiefs entered Week 9 ranked ninth with 26.0 points per game. They were third with a 55.0 percent conversion rate on third down, ninth with 5.99 yards per play, sixth with 4.81 yards per rush and 13th with 6.95 yards per pass. With Mahomes, Hill and tight end Travis Kelce, they’ve got three of the best players in the NFL.

Green Bay limited Kansas City to 13 points, 237 yards, 3.8 yards per play and 35.7 percent on third down. Hill, one of the most productive receivers in the NFL since entering the league in 2016, caught four-of-11 targets for just 37 yards.

“You face great players week in and week out. Just the competitiveness in us, we want to bring our best each and every opportunity we get,” Savage said. “When you play against the best, you’re going to make sure you’re locked in and you bring your best. That’s for everybody. I feel like we do a good job with keeping our standard.”

The Packers played to that standard even with Jaire Alexander and Za’Darius Smith on injured reserve, rookie cornerback Eric Stokes suffering a knee injury during pregame warmups and not playing and standout defensive tackle Kenny Clark exiting with a back injury late in the first half.

Inside linebacker Krys Barnes, who lost playing time to Jaylon Smith a few weeks ago, was superb with nine tackles, one tackle for loss, one jarring tackle that saved a touchdown and one holding call. Gary had three quarterback hits. Savage broke up two passes in one of his best all-around performances. The coverage, even without Alexander and Stokes, was strong. The tackling was mostly efficient.

During the seven-game winning streak, the Packers had yielded a fifth-ranked 18.4 points per game. Some of that was a byproduct of facing bad offenses and bad quarterbacks. The Cardinals and Chiefs the past two weeks do not fall under those categories.

“This is a great defense,” Barnes said. “We’re coming out, playing at a high level right now. A lot of guys making plays for us, whether it’s people we start the game with or people we end the game with. We’re a team that’s going to go out there and give it our all no matter what. Keep fighting. There’s no flinch in us. We’ve just got to continue to battle every time we’re out on that field. I’m proud of these guys. I’m proud to be a part of this team.”

The Packers and Cardinals are the only teams in the NFL who have allowed 22 or fewer points in seven games this season. Only Denver (six) has allowed 17 or fewer points in more games than Green Bay (five).

“When we have all our guys, it’s a scary sight. Even if we’re missing someone, it’s a scary sight,” cornerback Kevin King said. “We’ve just got to keep on rolling, keep on rolling, keep building off it. It was a good performance today and we’re going to keep building off it, but that’s the standard. We don’t want this to be, ‘OK, let’s just do our part so we can get it back to 12.’ Hey, we want to win this on defense, you know what I’m saying? We want to be one of them dominating defenses to where both sides of the ball are really good. Not just surviving but really thriving out there.”