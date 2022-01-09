Inside Perspective on Detroit Lions

DETROIT – Here is a look behind enemy lines starring SI.com Detroit Lions beat writer John Maakaron.

1. You've seen former Packers backup Tim Boyle start three games. Your thoughts? The numbers aren't good and he lost all three games, but all these young quarterbacks (other than Mac Jones) have struggled this year, and it's not as if the Lions have a lot of talent. To me, he's got most of what you want - arm talent, intelligence and desire. Then again, a lot of quarterbacks have had those traits over the years and not panned out.

Boyle struggled for a myriad of reasons. I believe the biggest factor was his thumb injury that cost him a large chunk of the season. It would have provided him an opportunity for more practice time and opportunities to learn the scheme. When he did return, he looked like a quarterback who hadn’t seen the field all that much. His past two performances were better than his debut, but nowhere near what it needed to give the Lions an opportunity to complete and stay in games. Tossing three interceptions did not sit well with supporters.

2. What's gone wrong this year? The Lions went from five wins last year to two heading into Sunday.

This season was always going to be a struggle for Dan Campbell and the young roster. Detroit made a concerted effort to mix in some young players at different positions to allow them to gain experience. Like many teams that struggle this badly offensively, not having a true No. 1 wideout completely derailed the offense. Once the team brought on Josh Reynolds, who had played with Jared Goff in Los Angeles, the offense started to perform like others in the league.

Campbell decided to learn on the job and took away play-calling duties from offensive Anthony Lynn around the time of the bye week. The sheer number of injuries took away any momentum the team might have had an opportunity to build. In a rebuild year, the mission was to keep to the players playing hard and buying-in, which I believe has been accomplished.

3. You've seen a lot of coaches in your time around the team. Dan Campbell is a great quote. Is he a great coach – or at least good enough to finally make the Lions relevant?

This offseason is going to be the most important in Lions history. Covering Dan Campbell is vastly more enjoyable than previous coaches, but the team still only has two victories. One of the things that will be monitored this offseason will be if Campbell decides to remain the offensive play-caller next season. Lynn is likely headed out, but Campbell should give up those duties moving forward. He has admitted learning on the job how to balance calling plays and managing the rest of the game on Sundays.

I certainly believe the Lions will be relevant in the years to come. Numerous first- and second-round draft picks in the coming years gives Detroit and their front office every opportunity to stock the roster full of young talent. The offense is more stable than the defense at this point in the rebuild.

4. Let's assume Aaron Rodgers is the Packers' quarterback for the next three or four seasons. Given how they're constituted, which NFC North team would you pick to become the next challenger? Why? And what do the Lions need to accomplish this offseason to get from two wins (or three) to eight (or more)?

When Jim Harbaugh rolls into Chicago to take the Bears job opening, that's a wrap for the rest of the division. All kidding aside, I like Detroit to at least put themselves in a position to compete with the Packers.

For me, I think it safe to say Jared Goff is not going to magically turn into Aaron Rodgers. For the Lions to take the next step forward to make a push into the playoffs and beyond, they must go out and find a mobile, athletic quarterback who can lead a franchise. It's the most important position out on the football field and Detroit needs to find their next signal-caller in the coming years.

For the immediate future, Detroit needs to stock up the talent for defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to work with and develop. Glenn has been a pleasant surprise for many supporters, as he has worked with several young players on defense who competed hard and made plays weekly. Adding a linebacker or two and a top safety should see Detroit take a step forward in 2022.