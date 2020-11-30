Live Updates: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Follow along here all night as the Green Bay Packers try to beat the Chicago Bears for the 100th time in series history.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will be at mostly full strength for Sunday night’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Center Corey Linsley (back), cornerback Kevin King (Achilles) and receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Achilles), all of whom were listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report, are active.

The big news is who’s out for Chicago. The Bears’ inactives list includes defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (hamstring), who is one of the best in the business. An every-down standout, he’s got 3.5 sacks and a team-high 14 quarterback hits. Left tackle Charles Leno (toe) and slot corner Buster Skrine (ankle) are active.

With a roster that’s short of the 53-man limit, Green Bay listed only four players as inactives. One of them is running back/returner Tyler Ervin (ribs). The others are cornerback Josh Jackson (concussion), rookie quarterback Jordan Love and rookie outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin.

It’s Trubisky Time

Chicago is coming off its bye, potentially giving it some extra time to find answers following a four-game losing streak. Part of that quest will be turning back to Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback. Trubisky started the first three games but was yanked during the Week 3 game at Atlanta. Nick Foles rallied the Bears to victory behind three touchdown passes in the final 6:20. With Foles injured and the Bears flailing, it’s back to Trubisky. In his last appearance at Lambeau Field, on Dec. 15 of last season, he threw for 334 yards but lost 21-13.

“It’s not like he’s a rookie,” defensive coordinator Mike Pettine said. “You just compare the styles that it changes for us, meaning that we have to be much more conscious of the scramble. When they’ve had their success, I think that was a big part of it. He was able to make plays with his arm but, when it wasn’t there, he could take off and make people miss. That’s something we have to be aware of. Fortunately, we had the sense early in the week that this was the way that it was going to go, so what we’ve done this week has been geared that way.”

Prediction

The Bears have lost four in a row because of a horrendous offense. But their defense is going to be a major challenge. Green Bay has played three teams with teams ranked in the top 10 in scoring defense. It lost to Indianapolis and Tampa Bay but beat New Orleans.

However, it’s a quarterback-driven league, as everyone knows. Aaron Rodgers vs. a rusty Mitchell Trubisky? That sounds like victory No. 100 for the Packers in series history.

Prediction: Packers 27, Bears 20. (Record: 8-2.)

Off-Schedule

Sunday will mark the second time this season the Packers will be facing a division rival coming off its bye. Minnesota had a Week 7 bye before upsetting Green Bay at Lambeau Field in Week 8. Last week, Indianapolis was coming off a Thursday game so had three extra days of rest before rallying past the Packers.

The Packers had their bye before getting crushed at Tampa Bay.

Milestone Watch

Rodgers enters Sunday with 49,835 passing yards. That leaves him 165 yards short of 50,000 for his career. When he gets there, he will be the 11th quarterback to reach the milestone. Hall of Famer John Elway is No. 10 all-time with 51,475 yards. Rodgers trails Elway by 1,640 yards. He’d have to average 273.3 yards per game to get there this season.

His favorite target, Davante Adams, enters the game with 499 career receptions. He passed the legendary Don Hutson for fifth place on the team’s career list against Jacksonville two weeks ago. Up next: Hall of Famer James Lofton with 530.

