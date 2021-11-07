Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs

With Jordan Love replacing Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers will try to extend their winning streak to eight games on Sunday at the Kansas City Chiefs. Follow along all day for updates.

The Green Bay Packers are playing at the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon. The Packers (7-1) have won seven in a row and have been off since Thursday. The Chiefs (4-4) are coming off a home win over the Giants on Monday. Follow along all day for updates.

The Chiefs’ View of Aaron Rodgers’ Absence

In case you’ve spent the past week on the dark side of the Moon, you’ve heard that MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers has COVID-19 and Jordan Love will make his first NFL start.

The Wednesday morning change-up required quick adaptation from the Packers. The same is true for the Chiefs, who had game-planned around Rodgers and had little intel on Love.

Here’s what the Chiefs had to say.

Coach Andy Reid: “You know that they’re not going to completely change the whole offense. That’s not going to happen. They’re still going to run the offense – they did that with him in the preseason and it looked like he did a nice job with it. So, if that’s the case, you’re prepping for the offense and then you take those unique qualities that each one has and you work on that. But that’s how you go about it.”

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo: “We’ve been digging for plays. It’s funny, there’s not a lot out there. … That’s what we’re kind of navigating now. What it really comes down to, I said this to the staff this morning, when there are a lot of unknowns, you defend the scheme. It’s still Matt LaFleur over there calling the plays. It’s still the Green Bay Packers offensive scheme. I can’t imagine they detour too far off from that. Will they have some wrinkles? They probably will, and we’ll just have to be prepared for whatever they give us, but I think it’s more right now defending the scheme and knowing what he can do as an athlete, which I think we all know he is. I’ll tell you what, he can throw the football, it’s evident by the few plays that we saw. There’s no question about that.”

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes: “Yeah I mean it’s definitely disappointing. When you get to see an all-time great like him play and I’ve kind of watched his game for a long time, feeling that I play a similar style, you always want to compete against the best. Hopefully he’s healthy, it’s not too bad, I’m sure he’ll come back from it stronger than he was before.”

Mahomes on Love: “I got to watch some games he played in college, obviously, and he was slinging it around the field making a lot of plays happen. What he’s done in the preseason, he had a great preseason and played really well, so I’m sure he’ll be ready. They have a great offense; he’ll be able to step in and do what he can to have success.”

How to Watch Packers at Chiefs

TV: FOX – Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline).

Stream: You can stream the game on FuboTV. Get a 7-day Free Trial.

Coverage Map: Check out the map at 506Sports.com to see if the game will be broadcast in your neighborhood.

Radio: Packers Radio Network – Wayne Larrivee (play-by-play), Larry McCarren (analyst). Sirius – 134 (GB), 82 (KC) | XM: 385 (GB), 227 (KC) | SXM App: 811 (GB), 815 (KC)

Packers vs. Chiefs History

Series: Kansas City leads 7-4-1 in regular-season play. Green Bay’s winning percentage of .375 is its lowest any against any team in the NFL besides Miami (5-10; .333). The Packers, of course, won Super Bowl I.

Streak: The Packers have won two in a row.

Last matchup: On Nov. 27, 2019, the Packers won at Kansas City 31-24. Green Bay raced to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on touchdowns by Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams. With Matt Moore starting for injured Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs led 17-14 at halftime. With the game knotted at 24 midway through the fourth quarter, Jones hauled in a 67-yard touchdown pass for the decisive score. Jones had a monster night with 13 carries for 67 yards and seven receptions for 159 yards and two scores, and Aaron Rodgers threw for 305 yards with three touchdowns and a 129.0 passer rating.

Packers-Chiefs Point Spread

The Packers opened as 1-point underdogs with an over/under total of 54 points at SI Sportsbook. Without Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay is a 7-point underdog.

Even with the change at quarterback, bettors are backing the Packers. At FanDuel on Sunday morning, Green Bay was a 7-point underdog but had 57 percent of the money and 65 percent of the bet count.

