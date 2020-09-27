Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers (2-0) will face the New Orleans Saints (1-1) in a key NFC showdown at the Superdome on Sunday night. Follow along here for the latest.

How to Watch

TV: NBC – Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya (field reporter).

Inactives

Two of the NFL’s best receivers, Green Bay’s Davante Adams and New Orleans’ Michael Thomas, are inactive. So is Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

Without the Receivers

Obviously, Packers running back Aaron Jones will have nothing to do with Saints running Alvin Kamara, or vice-versa. Nonetheless, these are two of the most dynamic backs in the NFL. Through two games, Jones is No. 1 in the NFL among running backs with 312 yards from scrimmage.

“I still don’t feel like I have reached my full potential, so continue to work to get there,” Jones said on Sunday after a career day of 168 rushing yards and 236 scrimmage yards.

Kamara is fifth this season with 241 scrimmage yards and fourth since entering the NFL in 2017 with 4,717. In Mondya’s loss to the Raiders, he caught all nine targets for 95 yards. That’s a problem; the Lions’ D’Andre Swift caught all five targets for 60 yards against Green Bay last week.

Countdown to Kickoff

Five Days: Five Keys to the Game

Four Days: Four Items Inside Saints

Three Days: Three Reasons to Worry

Two Days: Two X-Factors

One Day: One Giant Game Preview

Also: The Truth on Open Receivers

Also: No Puppies Allowed