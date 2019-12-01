Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at New York Giants

The Green Bay Packers (8-3) will look to rebound against the New York Giants (2-9) on Sunday. Follow along with updates, with the latest at the bottom of the story, and join the conversation.

Inactives

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who exited last week’s loss at San Francisco with a knee sprain, was back in his customary spot in the startling lineup. He was listed as questionable on Friday after his second consecutive limited-participation practice.

Green Bay’s inactives: safety Will Redmond (foot), CB Tony Brown (heel), running back Dexter Williams, receiver Ryan Grant, cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman and offensive linemen Adam Pankey and Yosh Nijman.

The Giants were without their two leading pass-catchers, tight end Evan Engram (foot) and receiver Golden Tate (concussion) and safety Jabrill Peppers (hip), who leads the team in tackles and forced fumbles.

Video: The Giants' top defenders

First quarter

Packers 7, Giants 0 (8:43 remaining)

The score: Aaron Rodgers hit wide-open Davante Adams for an 8-yard touchdown. Two defenders followed tight end Marcedes Lewis, leaving Adams alone at the 1. He caught the ball and reached the ball across the goal line. Aaron Rodgers was 5-of-5 on the drive for 66 yards, including three catches by Adams.

Key play: On the second play from scrimmage, Rodgers completed a 43-yard bomb to Allen Lazard, who made a diving catch. Rodgers threw a nice ball just before being drilled in the midsection by Leonard Williams.

The score was set up by a three-and-out stop by the defense to open the game, with Kenny Clark blowing into the backfield and dropping Saquon Barkley for a loss of 3 on third-and-1. On the punt, Tremon Smith had a return of 3 yards – the team’s longest of the season. Fittingly, he fumbled but the ball dribbled out of bounds.

Video: Rodgers on confidence after loss to Niners

Packers 7, Giants 7 (3:16 remaining)

The score: With snow blanketing the playing surface, rookie quarterback Daniel Jones threw a strike to Sterling Shepard for an 18-yard touchdown. Shepard got just enough separation with a double move to beat cornerback Kevin King. Shepard made a diving catch in the end zone.

Key play: On fourth-and-5 from the Packers’ 33, Giants coach Pat Shurmur kept the offense on the field. The gamble paid off, with Jones having a month of Sundays in the pocket before finding receiver Darrius Slayton for a gain of 8.

Packers 14, Giants 7 (1:15 remaining)

The score: Aaron Rodgers threw one of the easiest touchdown passes of his life, a 37-yard strike to Allen Lazard. Lazard ran a post and got safety Antoine Bethea to turn his shoulders the wrong way. That got Lazard wide open for an easy score.

Key play: The Packers went 0-for-13 on third down with Rodgers at the controls last week at San Francisco. On Green Bay’s first third down of the day, a third-and-5, Rodgers ran for 15. He found an alley created by right tackle Bryan Bulaga and right guard Billy Turner, and a downfield block by Geronimo Allison gave Rodgers extra yardage.

Second quarter

Packers 17, Giants 7 (12:02 remaining)

The score: Mason Crosby improved to 14-of-15 on field goals with one of his more impressive of the season, a 47-yarder through the snow.

Key plays: The drive started at Green Bay’s 47 after cornerback Kevin King stepped in front of Daniel Jones’ third-and-10 pass. It was King’s team-leading fourth interception of the season. A couple plays later, on third-and-4, tight end Jimmy Graham made a nice grab of a low throw from Aaron Rodgers for a gain of 16 and a first down.