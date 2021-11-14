Live Updates: Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Follow along all day for updates as the Green Bay Packers (7-2) host the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers (7-2) are hosting the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at Lambeau Field. Follow along all day for updates.

Winter Wonderland

The Green Bay area has received about 3 inches of snow but the storm is winding down and it should only be cold for kickoff. At kickoff, it should be 37 degrees with a north-northwest wind of about 12 mph. With the tarp covering the field, there should be nothing but green grass for the teams.

How to Watch Packers vs. Seahawks

TV: CBS – Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline).

Coverage Map: Check out the map at 506Sports.com to see if the game will be broadcast in your neighborhood.

Radio: Packers Radio Network – Wayne Larrivee (play-by-play) Larry McCarren (analyst). Sports USA – Josh Appel (play-by-play) and Mark Carrier (analyst).

The Packers opened as 5.5-point favorites almost universally at sportsbooks. By midday Friday, that was down to 3.5. By Sunday morning, the line was down to 3. At FanDuel, Green bay has 72 percent of the bets and 71 percent of the money.

At BetMGM, the line movement has been identical but Green Bay had 53 percent of the bets and 51 percent of the handle. According to John Ewing of BetMGM, the Packers are a league-best 8-1 against the spread.

The over/under is 49.5 points. For Green Bay, its nine games have gone under seven times. For Seattle, its eight games have gone under six times (with one push).

History Lessons

Leader: The Packers are 11-8 against Seattle in the regular season and 3-1 in the playoffs.

Streak: Green Bay has won four of the last five overall and nine in a row at home. Seattle’s last win in Green Bay came in 1999, which was Brett Favre’s first game against former coach Mike Holmgren. Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers is 4-0 against Seattle’s Russell Wilson at Lambeau Field.

Last matchup: In the 2019 playoffs, Green Bay led 21-3 at halftime but held on to win 28-23 and advance to the NFC Championship Game. Seattle had a shot for the go-ahead touchdown but Preston Smith’s third-down sack forced a punt, and Rodgers converted a third-and-9 with a completion to Jimmy Graham to clinch the victory. Aaron Jones had a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs and Davante Adams had touchdown catches of 20 and 40 yards. Adams had a monster day with eight receptions for 160 yards.

