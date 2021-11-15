Packers’ Dynamite Defense Blows Up Seahawks

The Green Bay Packers' defense did something that hasn't been done by an NFL defense in a decade and limited Russell Wilson to one of the worst games of his career.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Over the past decade, the following is the complete list of games in which one team was shut out after its bye week.

Nov. 14, 2021: Green Bay Packers 17, Seattle Seahawks 0.

That’s it. That’s the list.

The Packers turned in a defensive masterpiece in beating the Seahawks on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Green Bay limited the Russell Wilson-led Seahawks to just 208 total yards and forced two critical turnovers to post its first shutout since a 22-0 whitewashing of Buffalo in Week 4 of the 2018 season.

“First and foremost, it's hard to shut out anybody, but then when you got a guy that can extend who has the pedigree and everything that he has done, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback and everything, that's a tough task,” safety Adrian Amos said.

Wilson is a seven-time Pro Bowler and one of the great quarterbacks of all-time. With D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, he’s got two premier receivers. And yet the Packers, once again without All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander and Pro Bowl outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and despite losing outside linebackers Rashan Gary and Whitney Mercilus to injuries, dominated.

Seattle got the ball 10 times and drove into scoring position only twice. On the first, a two-minute drill at the end of the first half with the Packers clinging to a 3-0 lead, defensive tackle Dean Lowry drew a holding penalty to push the Seahawks out of field-goal range. On the second, a third-and-10 from the 12 midway through the third quarter of what was still a 3-0 game, cornerback Kevin King picked off Wilson in the end zone.

It was King’s first interception since late in the 2019 season.

“It really got to the scramble-drill mode where Russell was trying to make things happen,” King said. “I knew that good quarterbacks – and shoutout to 12 (Aaron Rodgers) for this – but if you turn around and you give them your back, then those guys can put it into places. The receivers and quarterbacks have that much camaraderie where they can put it in places, especially down in the red zone, to where if you’ve got your back turned, you can’t see it and it’s tough to guard. So, I got into a place where I could get my hands on him and I knew that it was a scramble drill. That clock kind of went off and I thought, ‘OK, he’s about to throw it.’ I turned around and he threw it right to me. Just trying to make sure I caught it.”

When Rodgers threw his own end-zone interception, the defense forced a three-and-out punt highlighted by Rasul Douglas stuffing a jet sweep-style pass for minus-3 on second down and Douglas breaking up a pass to Metcalf on third down.

Finally, Green Bay got some breathing room on the first of AJ Dillon’s touchdown runs that made it 10-0. On the ensuing possession, Seattle reached Green Bay’s 43 before Wilson went deep to Lockett but was intercepted in the back of the end zone by Amos.

When the Packers turned that miscue into another Dillon touchdown to make it 17-0, the only question was whether the game would end in a shutout.

“It gets to that point where it’s like 2 minutes left,” King said, “and it’s like, ‘All right guys. We’ve played a hell of a game but we cannot let them get nothing cheap. We’ve got to finish, we’ve got to finish. Finish strong.’ We’re up 17 but we still didn’t want to give anything up. We wanted to keep that goose egg on there. That was a great thing collectively for us to do.”

Amos preserved the shutout by breaking up two deep shots in the final half-minute.

“We’ve been good in key moments,” Amos said. “We’ve been closing out. A lot of times when you up like that, you give them something cheap at the end. That was good to see we closed it out at the end, didn’t give them nothing cheap to make it interesting with them kicking an onside kick. We finished it right then, and I think that’s great.”

After getting crushed 38-3 in the opener against New Orleans, Green Bay is up to No. 3 in points allowed (18.0 per game) and No. 3 in total defense (309.3 per game). In four home games this season, it’s allowed just 44 points – its best such stretch since 1969.

“I was just thinking about this earlier tonight, just how differently it feels from Week 1 and even from Week 2,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “That’s such a credit to everybody on that side of the ball – our players, our coaches, Joe Barry, the rest of the defensive coaches. Really like the culture that we have on that side of the ball. The guys buying in, playing for one another, playing with great energy and effort. It’s a big-time credit to Gutey and his staff for getting the right kind of guys in here. I think these guys believe and they’re just playing at a really high level.”

Over the last three weeks, the Packers have faced three of the top quarterbacks in the NFL with Arizona’s Kyler Murray, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Seattle’s Wilson. The Packers allowed 34 points and one passing touchdown in those games. Metcalf and Lockett combined to catch 5-of-16 targets for 49 yards.

This was the 166th start of Wilson’s career – 150 in the regular season and 16 in the postseason. This was the first time he failed to least lead the Seahawks to a field goal.

His 39.7 passer rating was the fourth-lowest in his 150 regular-season starts.

“Our best defenses over the years have been opportunistic,” Rodgers said. “We’ve had defenses give a lot of yards and have 40 turnovers. We’ve had defenses that give up less yards and less turnovers. This defense has been opportunistic and been really, really stout the last three or four weeks, so it’s fun seeing them play with so much confidence. I’m not going to say that we’re a defensive football team just yet, but we’ve definitely been playing like that the last few weeks.”

It won’t get any easier in the final games before the bye. Up next is a trip to Minnesota to face quarterback Kirk Cousins and prolific receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. Then, it’s a home game against the Los Angeles Rams, with quarterback Matthew Stafford, NFL receiving leader Cooper Kupp and newcomer Odell Beckham. Wilson was No. 1 in passer rating, Stafford is No. 1 in passer rating and Cousins is No. 6.

By the way, the last team to get blanked after its bye was the New York Jets. Its opponent? The Packers. That was in 2010. Green Bay won the Super Bowl.

“We’re just focused on being the best defense that the Green Bay Packers can be,” King said when asked if this was the best defense in the NFL. “That’s trying to be better than what we played last week and the week before that. If we do that every week, then I’m not too worried about what other defenses are doing. If a team is playing better than we playing, that’s fine. We’re still getting dubs.”