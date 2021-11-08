Packers Entering Great Unknown at Quarterback

A tight schedule is ahead to get Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers back into the lineup for Sunday's home game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The upcoming week could be unprecedented for the Green Bay Packers.

MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t play in Sunday’s 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. If Rodgers tests negative twice within a span of 24 hours late next week, he could return to the team on Saturday and play in Sunday’s home game against the Seattle Seahawks.

“He’s our starting quarterback,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “I think he’s gone through enough where, yeah, you’d like guys to practice all week long but I don’t think it’s absolutely imperative to be able to do that. We just have to make sure he’s well in-tune with our plan and he feels good about it, and that we Zoom him in for the meetings or whatever it may be.”

Innumerable players have performed without practicing. Rodgers did it in 2018. A week after suffering a knee injury in the opening game against Chicago, Rodgers didn’t practice the next two weeks but started vs. Minnesota and Washington.

However, because he wouldn’t be allowed in the building until Saturday, Rodgers’ preparation would be done virtually.

If anyone can do it, it’s a veteran quarterback such as Rodgers. With 198 starts under his belt, he’ll be ready. Still, it’s an unorthodox way of getting ready for a game.

Of course, there’s no guarantee Rodgers will be ready. All-Pro receiver Davante Adams was out for 10 days after testing positive for COVID. Adams is vaccinated; the point of the vaccine isn’t only to prevent people from getting the virus but limiting the impact of the virus for those who contract it.

Playing without Rodgers was a nightmare.

Facing statistically one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL, Jordan Love was 19-of-34 passing for 190 yards with one touchdown, one interception and a 69.5 passer rating. It’s a miracle he was only sacked once. But the Packers started 0-for-9 on third down and went 0-for-1 in the red zone. Love almost threw a pick-six. Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo kept blitzing; Love kept misfiring.

“We knew they like to bring all out a lot, especially for me having a young quarterback,” Love said. “We definitely thought they were going to be bringing a lot of all out, trying to eat me up, especially on third down.”

Love was ineffective, and so was Adams. He was limited to six receptions for 42 yards. He was targeted 14 times, meaning the Packers were rewarded with just 3.0 yards on those plays. That was Adams’ worst production over the past three-and-a-half seasons.

On a third-and-5 late in the first half, Love scrambled out of pressure but threw high and behind Adams. On the next play, Love threw back-shoulder to Adams while Adams anticipated a go ball. On a third-and-10 midway through the fourth quarter, Love was off -target on a deep ball to Adams and was intercepted.

“It’s something that takes time being able to build that chemistry,” Love said. “Obviously, it’s something him and Aaron have very well; they’ve been together for a while. So, the chemistry wasn’t there yet, but it’s something that I think it would progress as the game went on. We were talking through some things and just getting on the same page, I think it progressed as the game went on.”

