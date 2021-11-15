Aaron Jones Suffers Knee Injury vs. Seahawks

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones suffered a knee injury late during the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

It’s a significant injury but perhaps not one that will end the Pro Bowler’s season.

ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter reported it was MCL injury. If so, that’s potentially not a season-ending injury. Depending on the severity, Jones could be back for the end of the regular season.

Jones had seven carries for 25 yards and four receptions for 61 yards. He had two big gains on screens that fueled a third-quarter drive.

The Packers have Jones, AJ Dillon and Patrick Taylor – who has zero career rushes – on the roster, and recently signed Ryquel Armstead on the practice squad. Rookie seventh-round pick Kylin Hill is on season-ending injured reserve with a torn ACL.

Jones entered the day with 516 rushing yards (4.4 average) and three touchdowns. Not only was he the leading rusher but he was the second-leading receiver with his 33 catches. He has scored seven touchdowns.

On March 14, just a day before the start of the free-agent negotiating period, Jones agreed to a four-year, $48 million contract that included a $13 million signing bonus. The deal ensures he’ll spend at least the next two seasons in Green Bay.

“This is home for me,” Jones said at the time. “This is where my career started and just everything feels right here – the system, I’ve got my home here, I’ve got my teammates, the coaching staff, everything. So, it just felt like it was a great fit for me and continue to play where I’ve been playing. It’s home.”

The 19th running back selected in the 2017 draft, Jones entered the season ranked second in the draft class in rushing yards, fifth in total yards, second in rushing touchdowns and third in total touchdowns.

Also, outside linebacker Rashan Gary is questionable with an injured right elbow. He went to the locker room for testing.