Packers-Seahawks Inactives: Clark, Stokes Are Active

Not surprisingly, All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari is inactive after being listed as doubtful on Friday.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Two starting defenders who were questionable, defensive tackle Kenny Clark and cornerback Eric Stokes, are active for the Green Bay Packers for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Also active is quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is back in the saddle after missing last week’s game due to COVID-19.

Stokes, who has emerged as Green Bay’s top coverman, missed last week’s game at Kansas City after suffering a pregame knee injury. Clark missed most of last week’s game with a back injury.

With Stokes, King, Rasul Douglas and Chandon Sullivan, the Packers have four corners who have started games this season. All four were slated to play vs. the Chiefs, defensive backs coach Jerry Gray said. That could be the plan for Sunday.

“We were going to rotate guys because I think all had warranted time,” he said.

Green Bay’s inactives are receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, safety Vernon Scott, tight end Dominique Dafney (hamstring), left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and defensive tackle Kingsley Keke (concussion).

Bakhtiari was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday but, in a noteworthy development, did not practice on Friday. He was listed as doubtful.

“Not a setback. Just part of the process,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Friday of Bakhtiari not practicing.

For the seventh time this season, Elgton Jenkins will start at left tackle.

As for Rodgers, he was cleared for the game on Saturday in time for the walk-through practice. That was his only hands-on experience with the game plan.

“It’s almost like it’s just second nature,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said on Thursday of coaching virtually. “I feel like I’m walking around with electronics and Facetime and Aaron in my pocket.”

For Seattle, its inactives include defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche and linebacker Cody Barton. Nkemdiche, a former first-round pick, has played 157 snaps and had seven tackles in Week 2.

Defensive tackle Al Woods, who has started all eight games and is third among defensive linemen in snaps, is active. He was questionable for personal reasons.

