Green Bay Packers Offseason: Salary Cap, Free Agency, Draft, Needs

Getting a million questions on Jaire Alexander's contract.



If released/traded/retires before June 2:

🔹$18.1M dead in 2025

🔹$6.9M cap space saved in 2025



If released/traded/retires after June 1:

🔹$7.9M dead in 2025

🔹$10.2M dead in 2026

🔹$17.1M cap space saved in 2025



